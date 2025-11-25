Asana Recovery Expands Outpatient Mental Health Services in Orange County

Asana Recovery Launches Comprehensive Outpatient Mental Health Care in Orange County | #MentalHealth #OrangeCounty #AsanaRecovery

We built our outpatient program to give individuals a practical, flexible pathway to healing without disrupting their lives.” — Mark Shandrow, CEO, Asana Recovery

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asana Recovery, a leader in behavioral health and addiction treatment in Southern California, has announced the expansion of its outpatient mental health services in Orange County, strengthening access to high-quality, evidence-based care for adults seeking support with anxiety, depression, trauma, and co-occurring disorders.

The expanded program provides multiple levels of outpatient care—ranging from individual therapy and psychiatry to structured clinical programming—giving individuals the flexibility to receive professional treatment while maintaining work, school, and family responsibilities. This approach is part of Asana Recovery’s long-standing mission to deliver accessible, compassionate, and personalized behavioral-health care to the communities of Orange County and beyond.

“More people than ever are seeking mental-health support, but many feel overwhelmed by the idea of inpatient care,” said Asana Recovery’s clinical leadership team. “Our expanded outpatient program ensures clients receive the same level of clinical excellence, but in a format that fits real-life schedules.”

Comprehensive Outpatient Mental Health Care

Asana Recovery’s outpatient mental-health services include treatment for:

• Generalized anxiety and panic disorders

• Major depression and mood instability

• Trauma/PTSD

• Work- and relationship-related stress

• Co-occurring substance-use and mental-health conditions

The program is rooted in evidence-based modalities including CBT, DBT, EMDR, trauma-informed therapy, mindfulness-based interventions, and medication-assisted psychiatric care when appropriate.

To provide clarity for individuals researching care, Asana Recovery has also released several educational resources, including:

• Managing Anxiety Through Outpatient Therapy in Orange County

• Outpatient Treatment for Depression

• Comprehensive Outpatient Mental Health Treatment in Southern California

These guides outline what to expect in treatment, who outpatient care is best suited for, and how clinical teams tailor each plan to the individual.

A Resource for Orange County Residents

With increasing demand for high-quality outpatient care, Asana Recovery’s expansion fills a critical gap for residents seeking reputable mental-health services without the need for residential treatment. The organization emphasizes small caseloads, highly trained clinicians, and a warm, community-focused environment designed to promote long-term stability and emotional wellness.

“Our clients deserve care that feels safe, supportive, and structured—not overwhelming,” the team added. “Outpatient care gives people the ability to build real skills in real environments, and that’s where lasting change happens.”

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is an industry-recognized behavioral-health and addiction-treatment provider based in Costa Mesa, California. Offering detox, residential, outpatient, and specialized mental-health programs, the organization is committed to delivering clinically sound, compassionate, and individualized care for every client.

For more information on outpatient services, visit Asana Recovery’s mental-health program pages or contact the admissions team for a confidential assessment.

