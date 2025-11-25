Delivery Method: Via Email Product: Drugs

Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

WARNING LETTER

November 17, 2025

RE: 716286

Mahesh Chada:

This letter is to advise you that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed your website at https://pushmycart.com/ in September 2025. The FDA has observed that your website offers, “Morbillinum 10M CH,” “Morbillinum 200 CH,” “Cornus Circinata 12 CH,” “Ocimum Canum 200 CH,” “Tarentula Hispana 30 CH,” “Nux Mosch 10M,” “Kerala Ayurveda Parkinsons Choornam,” “Maharishi Ayurveda Erand Pak,” “REPL Dr. Advice No.45 Glaucoma Drop,” “Dibonil Drop,” and “Wheezal WL16 Drop” (hereinafter Mahita products) for sale in the United States. We have also reviewed your Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/pushmycartglobal where you direct consumers to your https://pushmycart.com/ website to purchase your products. Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs under section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 355(a). As explained further below, introducing or delivering these products for introduction into interstate commerce violates sections 301(d) and 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(d) and 355(a).

Your Mahita products are especially concerning from a public health perspective. As described below, the labeling of your unapproved “Morbillinum 10M CH,” “Morbillinum 200 CH,” “Cornus Circinata 12 CH,” “Ocimum Canum 200 CH,” “Tarentula Hispana 30 CH,” “Nux Mosch 10M,” “Kerala Ayurveda Parkinsons Choornam,” “Maharishi Ayurveda Erand Pak,” “Dibonil Drop,” and “Wheezal WL16 Drop” drug products includes claims to cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent serious and/or life-threatening conditions such as measles, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s and hepatitis, and may cause consumers to forgo, delay, or discontinue medical treatments that have been found safe and effective for such conditions through the FDA review process. In addition, your unapproved “REPL Dr. Advice No.45 Glaucoma Drop,” drug product is concerning because ophthalmic drug products, which are intended for administration into the eyes, in general pose a greater risk of harm to users because the route of administration for these products bypasses some of the body’s natural defenses.

Based on a review of your website, your Mahita products are drugs under section 201(g)(1) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1), because they are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, and/or intended to affect the structure or any function of the body. Examples from your product labeling, including on your website and Facebook account, that provide evidence of the intended use (as defined in 21 CFR 201.128) of these products as drugs include, but may not be limited to, the following:

Morbillinum 10M CH

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/dr-willmar-schwabe-india-morbillinum-dilution-10m-ch?_pos=1&_sid=ba209cbc7&_ss=r:

“[P]rimarily used to treat skin infections.”

“Benefits And Uses . . .

o Known for its use in preventing and curing measles

o Its [sic] also used to cure skin infections disorders

o This dilution is also used in the treatment of ear and eye infections, cough”

Morbillinum 200 CH

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/sbl-morbillinum-dilution-200-ch?_pos=1&_sid=84daa9380&_ss=r:

“SBL Morbillinum Dilution is a measles nosode also known under the name of rubeola or red measles. It us used to give relief from skin itching, skin irritation and eruptions with cough.”

“Key Benefits:

o Catarrh, cough, coryza are all treated by taking the right dosage of morbillinum

o Chiefly used as a prophylactic against infection, and to clear up after-effects of an attack

o Cures the poison of measles that has a great affinity for the mucous passages, the eyes, the ears and the respiratory mucous membranes”

On a September 8, 2022 video post on your Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/pushmycartglobal:

o Catarrh, cough, coryza are all treated by taking the right dosage of morbillinum o Chiefly used as a prophylactic against infection, and to clear up after-effects of an attack o Cures the poison of measles that has a great affinity for the mucous passages, the eyes, the ears and the respiratory mucous membranes” On a September 8, 2022 video post on your Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/pushmycartglobal: “Suffering from Measles? don't worry pushmycart offers you most effective homeopathic remedies to get rid of Measles

Order Measles homeopathic medicines from pushmycart

(link to order) . . .

SBL Morbillinum Dilution 200 CH

https://pushmycart.com/.../sbl-morbillinum-dilution-200-ch . . .

#measles #measlesoutbreak #measlesawareness #measlesattack #measlesbegone”

Cornus Circinata 12 CH

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/sbl-cornus-circinata-dilution-12-ch?_pos=1&_sid=c1bb0df51&_ss=r:

“SBL Cornus Circinata Dilution is helpful in treatment of diseases like malaria, jaundice and hepatitis. It helps in relieving pain in the abdomen and pit of the stomach. Chronic liver related ailments and pain in genitals and buttocks can also be cured by its use. It also helps in reducing soreness at base of mouth and gum.” • “Key Benefits:

o Used for the treatment of malaria, jaundice, hepatitis and other serious renal ailments

o Reduces morning weakness

o Relieves stomach and abdomen pain

o Relieves genital and buttock eruptions

o Relieves mouth and gum soreness

o Relieves mouth, gum and tongue ulcers

o Reduces burning sensation in stomach, throat, and mouth

o Useful for treating bilious diarrhea, dark stools, and anus burning

o Helps in curing vesicular eczema on a newborn's face”

On a November 3, 2022 post on your Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/pushmycartglobal:

“Suffering from Hepatitis C? don't worry pushmycart offers you most effective homeopathic remedies to get rid of Hepatitis C problem

Order Hepatitis C homeopathic medicines from pushmycart

(link to order) . . .

SBL Cornus Circinata Dilution 12 CH

https://pushmycart.com/.../sbl-cornus-circinata-dilution . . .

#hepatitisc #hepatitisccure #hepatitiscure #hepatitiscdrugs #hepatitisccommunity #hepatitiscawarness #hepatitiscmedicine #hepatitis #hepatitisawareness”

Ocimum Canum 200 CH

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/dr-willmar-schwabe-india-ocimum-canum-dilution-200-ch?_pos=1&_sid=35bcf0fdd&_ss=r:

“Dr Willmar Schwabe India Ocimum Canum Dilution 200 CH is useful remedy for the treatment of ailments like asthma, ophthalmia neonatorum, worm related complaints, cold, typhoid, and tonsillitis. It is helpful for treating a remittent fever”

“Benefits And Uses Of Dr Willmar Schwabe India Ocimum Canum Dilution 200 CH

o Helps in reducing intermittent fever

o Reduces fever with bone pain

o Cough, flu, tonsillitis and influenza”

Tarentula Hispana 30 CH

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/dr-willmar-schwabe-india-tarentula-hispana-dilution-30-ch?_pos=1&_sid=baf91c4f4&_ss=r:

“Dr Willmar Schwabe India Tarentula Hispana Dilution 30 CH is a homeopathic solution that can be used for a variety of ailments including headache, restlessness, ADHD, autism and behavioral problems in children. It helps in preventing against many types of mood variations”

“Benefits And Uses Of Dr Willmar Schwabe India Tarentula Hispana Dilution 30 CH

o It helps in treating hyperactivity and restless leg syndrome

o Migraines

o Helps in ADD and ADHD”

Nux Mosch Dilution 10M

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/dr-reckeweg-germany-nux-mosch-dilution-10m-ch?_pos=1&_sid=5a9dc526b&_ss=r:

“Dr. Reckeweg Germany Nux Mosch Dilution 10M CH is primarily used for the treatment of allergy, symptoms related to Alzheimer's Disease, colic, confusion, weak memory, sore throat, constipation and vertigo.”

“Benefits And Uses Of Dr. Reckeweg Germany Nux Mosch Dilution 10M CH

o It is also used for the treatment of symptoms related to Alzheimers [sic] Disease

o Improves memory and concentration

o It is helpful in the treatment of dry mouth and sore throat”

Kerala Ayurveda Parkinsons Choornam

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/kerala-ayurveda-parkinsons-choornam?_pos=1&_sid=e571a60f2&_ss=r:

“Kerala Ayurveda Parkinsons Choornam 50 g is an herbal powder formulation used in Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system of India, to manage Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's Choornam contains several herbs believed to benefit the nervous system and brain.”

“Benefits and Uses of Kerala Ayurveda Parkinsons Choornam[ ]

o Improving motor symptoms

o Boosting cognitive function

o Reducing inflammation

o Improving sleep”

Maharishi Ayurveda Erand Pak

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/maharishi-ayurveda-erand-pak-for-management-of-rheumatoid-arthritis-100g?_pos=1&_sid=84d1c5f54&_ss=r:

“For Management Of Rheumatoid Arthritis . . . medicine used for abdominal colic pain, bloating, rheumatoid arthritis etc.”

“Benefits And Uses Of Erand Pak - For Management Of Rheumatoid Arthritis (100gms)

o Abdominal pain

o Edema

o Inflammation

o Ascites

o Urinary tract disorders”

REPL Dr. Advice No.45 Glaucoma Drop

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/repl-dr-advice-no-45-glaucoma-drop?_pos=1&_sid=acd3a4612&_ss=r:

From the product packaging:

o In the name of the product – “Glaucoma”

o In the name of the product – “Glaucoma” “REPL Dr. Advice No.45 Glaucoma Drop is an herbal formulation designed to help manage glaucoma and support eye health. . . . This product is typically used as an adjunctive therapy to manage eye pressure and promote overall eye wellness.”

“Benefits and uses

o Helps Manage Intraocular Pressure (IOP)

o Supports Overall Eye Health

o Natural Antioxidant Support

o May Reduce Eye Irritation

o Enhances Blood Circulation in the Eyes

o Helps Slow the Progression of Glaucoma”

Dibonil Drop

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/sbl-dibonil-drop?_pos=1&_sid=89b4359f3&_ss=r:

“[D]eveloped to manage increased blood sugar. It takes care of associated symptoms and delays complications of high blood sugar, thus improving the lives of people with diabetes and enabling them to get back into their everyday lives. SBL Dibonil Drop checks the commonly associated problems of diabetes and has no side effects.”

“Benefits and Uses of SBL Dibonil Drops

o Effective in frequent urination.

o It helps to decrease excessive thirst.

o Relieves and checks cramps and muscular pain.

o It builds up tissues and overcomes mental and physical fatigue.”

On an August 30, 2022 post on your Facebook account at https://www.facebook.com/pushmycartglobal:

“Suffering from Diabetes? don't worry pushmycart offers you most effective homeopathic remedies to get rid of Diabetes

Order Diabetes homeopathic medicines from pushmycart

(link to order) . . .

SBL Dibonil Drop

https://pushmycart.com/products/sbl-dibonil-drop

#diabetes #diabete #bloodsugarlevels #bloodsugarlevel #bloodsugarlevelcontrol #bloodsugarlevelsbalanced #bloodsugarcontrol”

Wheezal WL 16 Drops

On the webpage https://pushmycart.com/products/wheezal-wl16-hypertension-drop?_pos=2&_sid=44e55e62d&_ss=r:

From the product packaging:

o “Hypertension Drops

o Helps Regulate Blood Pressure”

o “Hypertension Drops o Helps Regulate Blood Pressure” “Wheezal WL16 Hypertension Drop . . . active constituent reserpine, which is well-known for its antipsychotic and antihypertensive action. It is used for calming the central nervous system and helps reduce anxiety.”

“Benefits and Uses of Wheezal WL16 Hypertension Drop

o Useful to manage high blood pressure

o Reduces symptoms such as irregular beats, increased emotional excitability, irritative condition of CNS, mild depression, irritability, and restlessness

o It is also used in cases of hypertension without marked atheromatous changes in the vessels

o It decreases the frequency of loose stools, checks bleeding and alleviates pain”

Your Mahita products are “new drugs” under section 201(p) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(p), because they are not generally recognized as safe and effective (GRASE) for use under the above-described conditions prescribed, recommended, or suggested in their labeling. With certain exceptions not applicable here, a new drug may not be introduced or delivered for introduction into interstate commerce without an approved application from FDA in effect, as described in section 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 355(a). No approved applications pursuant to section 505 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 355, are in effect for these products. Accordingly, these products are unapproved new drugs. The introduction or delivery for introduction into interstate commerce of these unapproved new drug products violates sections 301(d) and 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(d) and 355(a).

We recognize that your “Morbillinum 10M CH,” “Morbillinum 200 CH,” “Cornus Circinata 12 CH,” “Ocimum Canum 200 CH,” “Tarentula Hispana 30 CH,” “Nux Mosch 10M,” “REPL Dr. Advice No.45 Glaucoma Drop,” “Dibonil Drop,” and “Wheezal WL16 Drop” drug products are labeled as homeopathic drugs. Under section 201(g)(1) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1), the term “drug” includes articles recognized in the official Homeopathic Pharmacopeia of the United States (HPUS), or any supplement to it. Homeopathic drug products are subject to the same statutory requirements as other drugs; nothing in the FD&C Act exempts homeopathic drugs from any of the requirements related to adulteration, misbranding, or FDA approval.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive statement of violations that may exist in connection with your products. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations. It is your responsibility to ensure that your firm complies with all requirements of federal law, including FDA regulations.

This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you an opportunity to address them. Failure to adequately address this matter may lead to regulatory or legal action including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.

Please notify FDA in writing, within fifteen working days of receipt of this letter, of the specific steps you have taken to correct any violations. Include an explanation of each step being taken to prevent the recurrence of violations, as well as copies of related documentation. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the FD&C Act, include your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration. If you cannot complete corrective action within fifteen working days, state the reason for the delay and the time within which you will complete the correction.

Your response should be sent to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, CDER/OC/Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance by email to FDAAdvisory@fda.hhs.gov. Please include your firm name and the unique identifier “716286” in the subject line of the email.

Sincerely,

/S/

Brad Pace, J.D.

Associate Director

Office of Unapproved and Labeling Compliance

Signed on behalf of:

Tina Smith, M.S.

Captain, U.S. Public Health Service

Director

Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration