Stephanie E. Grana of Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Inducted as Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie E. Grana, partner at Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci , has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers during the organization's Annual Meeting on October 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. For car accident attorneys and personal injury lawyers in Richmond, VA , call Cantor Grana Buckner and Bucci.The American College of Trial Lawyers extends Fellowship invitations to less than 1% of practicing attorneys in any state or province, making Grana's induction a remarkable achievement in a career spanning more than three decades. Founded in 1950, the ACTL maintains its exclusivity through a rigorous vetting process that examines not just courtroom victories, but how a lawyer conducts themselves when the stakes are highest. The College investigates everything from an attorney's ethical record to their reputation among judges and opposing counsel before extending an invitation.Grana has spent her career representing people whose lives have been upended by catastrophic injuries. Her practice has taken her into courtrooms across Virginia, where she's known for meticulous preparation and an ability to connect with juries on cases involving complex medical evidence and profound human loss. That combination of technical skill and genuine advocacy helped Stephanie stand out among her peers."Being inducted as a Fellow is genuinely humbling," Grana said following the ceremony. "I'm grateful to Aubrey Ford and Kate McCauley for putting my name forward, and to my Virginia colleagues who have been incredibly supportive throughout this process. Joining this group of professionals who have dedicated their careers to trial work and improving our justice system is truly an honor."The Fellowship involves more than recognition. ACTL Fellows actively shape the future of trial advocacy through mentoring programs, contributing to legal education initiatives, and providing input on judicial appointments and court procedures. They also weigh in on proposed legislation affecting the civil justice system and work to preserve the right to jury trials. For Grana, it means adding another dimension to her practice—helping to ensure the courtroom remains accessible and fair for the clients who need it most.Her induction reflects not just individual achievement but also the strength of Richmond's legal community. Virginia's contingent of ACTL Fellows includes some of the state's most respected trial attorneys, and Grana's addition to their ranks reinforces the caliber of advocacy happening in Virginia courtrooms.About Cantor Grana Buckner BucciCantor Grana Buckner Bucci is a Richmond-based personal injury firm that has built its reputation handling catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases throughout Virginia. The firm combines thorough case preparation with proven trial skills, focusing on securing meaningful results for individuals and families facing life-altering circumstances.Media Contact Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci 7130 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 400 Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 644-1400 info@virginiatrialfirm.com

