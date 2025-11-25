Minister Willie Aucamp welcomes outcomes of "COP of Truth"

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has welcomed the outcomes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s (UNFCCC) 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30). The COP30 resulted in the adoption of the Belém Political Package, including key outcomes related to the Nationally Determined Contributions, bolstering climate finance and a mechanism for just transition.

“We stand ready to work with all Parties to ensure that the decisions taken at COP30 translate into action,” said Minister Aucamp. “Our local climate change instruments already enable robust domestic climate action, while ensuring compliance with our international obligations.”

This year’s COP focused heavily on the new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are countries' climate action plans under the Paris Agreement. Under the Belém Political Package, the "Global Mutirão" is intended to drive global implementation and acceleration to support countries in delivering their NDCs and national adaptation plans. In this regard South Africa is very proud to have submitted our second NDC’s.

One of South Africa’s top priorities ahead of COP30 was the adoption of the indicators to track progress towards targets under the Global Goal on Adaptation, which was a major success. This includes the Belém-Addis vision, that will do further technical work on adaptation. Countries can now start using the indicators and improve them over time. “We are confident that this process will address the gaps in the indicators, and place them on a better technical and policy footing,” said Mr Maesela Kekana, Deputy-Director General at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and South Africa’s Chief Negotiator at COP30.

Another notable outcome is the decision to establish a two-year work programme on climate finance, including on the provision of finance to developing countries. Additionally, the COP called on developed countries to triple adaptation finance by 2035 and to increase the trajectory of their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing countries.

“However, we remain concerned that the base is low - a doubling of a small amount - too small to meet the adaptation needs of developing countries,” said Mr Kekana. South Africa also welcomes the guidance to triple finance flows to the Funds, the calls for an ambitious and successful replenishment of the Global Environment Facility, the Green Climate Fund, and calls for increased pledges to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage Fund.

South Africa also robustly advocated for the adoption of a mechanism for the implementation of the UAE Just Transition Work Programme decision. The Parties agreed to develop a just transition mechanism to enable just transitions and enhance international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

“We reaffirm our commitment to equity, ambition, and international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis,” said Minister Aucamp. “Congratulations to our team of negotiators for their resilience and exceptional commitment to driving action-driven talks.”

For media queries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates