Gauteng Legislature urges communities to report gender-based violence during 16 days of activism

As the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children and South Africa launches its annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ending Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

Running from 25 November to 10 December, this global campaign is a powerful reminder of the devastating impact GBVF has on women, children, and vulnerable groups. It calls on all sectors of society to unite in building safer communities and eradicating violence.

The Committee welcomes government’s decision to classify GBVF as a national disaster, elevating the crisis to the highest level of priority and signaling a commitment to urgent, coordinated action. However, government efforts alone are not enough.

Call for Stronger Partnerships

The Committee urges citizens, civil society, community structures, and government to work together on long-term prevention programs that address the root causes of GBVF.

These programs must:

Dismantle harmful societal norms

Improve early intervention mechanisms

Strengthen community-based support systems to prevent violence before it occurs

Gun-Free Gauteng

The Committee remains deeply concerned about the use of firearms in GBV incidents, which often result in fatalities. This is why we continue to advocate for a Gun-Free Gauteng and call for:

Stricter gun-control measures

Robust enforcement of firearm regulations

Community Action Saves Lives

As we enter this period of reflection and activism, the Committee calls on all Gauteng residents to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement and the justice system to ensure perpetrators are held accountable. Community cooperation is critical for swift responses, thorough investigations, and justice for victims.

If you know of any unreported incident of gender-based violence whether involving a neighbour, family member, friend, or colleague report it immediately to the South African Police Service. Silence enables perpetrators. Reporting saves lives.

For immediate assistance:

SAPS Emergency: 10111

GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428

This year’s 16 Days of Activism must be a turning point where every member of society plays an active role in breaking the cycle of violence. Together, we can build a Gauteng where women and children are safe, valued, and protected.

