THE YARDS COVENT GARDEN PRESENTS OPEN AIR IMMERSIVE CHRISTMAS MUSIC EVENT SERIES

Event series concludes with Irish-themed music and dance experience around the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery London in a nod to the brands heritage

We're transforming Covent Garden’s buzzing shopping and dining hub into a captivating and inclusive immersive festive destination.” — Lynne Henderson at Knight Frank, Marketing Manager at The Yards

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yards Covent Garden announces a series of free festive music and performance events, called ‘Lantern Light Nights’ which run over three Thursday evenings on 27 November, 4 December and 11 December, from 5pm-8pm. Each event will transform The Yards’ open air shopping and dining neighbourhood into an immersive musical wonderland. The final Lantern Light Night on 11 December is a welcome to The Yard’s newest resident – the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery London – on its opening day, offering Londoners and visitors a chance to experience this iconic historical moment in the neighbourhood around the brewery.THE YARDS LANTERN NIGHT LIGHTS – THE LINEUP:27 November – Festive Community Voices. Join the ultimate London community Christmas singing event with inclusive West End choir Sing Space, and The Baked Bean Charity, a local London charity with a DJ training hub for people with learning disabilities, who will bring warmth and unity for this special Covent Garden community event. Open to everyone, this celebration features beloved musical theatre hits alongside traditional festive music, with audiences invited to join in for select sing-along moments. From favourites such as "The Greatest Showman" to "Winter Wonderland," this immersive Christmas experience promises goosebumps and grins in equal measure.4 December – Strings of the Season. Families seeking that quintessential magical Christmas ballet and classical music experience need look no further than outdoors in The Yards. World-renowned harpist Valeria Clarke will create an ethereal soundscape while ballerinas from The Yards’ resident Pineapple Dance Studios will perform ballet in Nutcracker-inspired costumes beneath The Yards' spectacular lantern lights installation. This immersive street-side experience allows visitors to experience the magic of the ballet at Christmas, all without leaving the enchanting Yards atmosphere.11 December – Christmas Céilí. On its official opening day, The Yards hosts the ultimate welcome party for new resident, Guinness Open Gate Brewery London, with an authentic Irish-themed music and dance experience in a nod to the heritage of the iconic brand. Featuring the Blag Band's lively Celtic tunes, Pineapple Dance Studios Irish step dancers, and acclaimed harpist-fiddler Maggie Mae Henegan direct from County Mayo, this free event offers everyone the opportunity to be part of this momentous occasion, right outside the brewery itself. From "Whisky in the Jar" to Riverdance-style performances, it's a night where heritage meets holiday magic.Each themed evening is open to all members of the public and features multiple performances on The Yards' outdoor stage, creating perfect photo opportunities and shareable moments. The events are all set against the backdrop of The Yard’s huge festive lantern lights installation, designed by James Glancy Design and will take place across The Yards, from Slingsby Place to Mercer Walk. The Yards will also feature a magnificent Guinness inspired Christmas tree in the heart of Mercer Walk in honour of the new brewery.Lynne Henderson at Knight Frank, Marketing Manager at The Yards, said: "We're transforming Covent Garden’s buzzing shopping and dining hub into a captivating and inclusive immersive festive destination. From community sing-alongs to street ballet beneath our stunning lantern canopy, we're creating magical Christmas moments that become cherished memories – all while celebrating the opening of our newest iconic arrival, the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery London."The Yards, owned by The Mercers’ Company, offers a vibrant mix of premium high-street and heritage brand stores, exceptional dining and bar experiences and world-class cuisine options – all within an architecturally stunning setting that reimagines the traditional shopping experience, right in the heart of London’s Covent Garden. Resident shops and dining destinations will be offering Christmas shopping opportunities and special festive menus,, in-store installations and themed décor and window displays throughout the festive period.Event Details:Dates: 27 November, 4 December, 11 December 2025Times: 5pm – 8pmLocation: The Yards, Covent Garden, London WC2H 9EFAdmission: FREEFor more information, visit www.theyardscoventgarden.co.uk or follow @TheYardsCoventGarden on Instagram.ENDSFor images, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/m424br6ux0hus4e0ei3kr/AED1XU0eFzi_1xgIKUqVGhE?rlkey=khjvv5bfvnv19ygp9id6ykq8w&st=q6yql4bi&dl=0 Images and video content will be available to download and publish from each event.For more information, or to interview a spokesperson or occupier from The Yards, please contact:Stephanie Cox | stephanie@bravepr.co.uk

