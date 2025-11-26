HUSTLE Winston-Salem Celebrates 2nd Round of Offering $25,000 in Marketing Services to Black Entrepreneurs in NC

Fall 2025 HUSTLE Winston-Salem marketing grant cohort and service providers will work together for 3 months to support brand visibility.

HUSTLE Winston-Salem launches its 2nd Marketing Grant cohort for Black entrepreneurs with $25K+ to boost visibility, skills, and business growth.

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of National Entrepreneurship Month, HUSTLE Winston-Salem—an organization dedicated to empowering marginalized entrepreneurs—announces the launch of the 2nd cohort of their Marketing Grant Program, with 6 new participating businesses. The first grant cohort, which ran from December 2024 to March 2025, has already directly benefited 12 Black entrepreneurs across North Carolina. The three-month initiative matches participating entrepreneurs with a diverse pool of Black-led marketing service providers, offering tailored support valued at over $1,500 per business—funded by NC IDEA Black Entrepreneurship Council (NC BEC). The Black Philanthropy Initiative (BPI) provided additional funding.

The program focuses on helping entrepreneurs refine their marketing strategies in key areas, including digital strategy, storytelling, sales, and search engine optimization (SEO). By connecting these small business owners with expert consultants, HUSTLE Winston-Salem aims to enhance their visibility, boost customer engagement, and increase market share.

Fall 2025 Grantees:

Brittiany Jenkins — The FlawlessSkin Company

Ashley Day — Graffiti Panda

Christina Degraffenreidt — Multifaceted™ Artisan Candles

Amanda Pone — B&T Scrub Wear

Nadiah Porter — ClubClean LLC

Marquita Broadway — Big Back Biscuits LLC

Addressing the Gap: The Lack of Black-Owned Businesses

Despite their significant contributions to the economy, Black entrepreneurs face unique challenges that hinder their ability to grow and scale businesses. According to the 2023 Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs by the U.S. Census Bureau, Black-owned enterprises account for only 3.3% of all U.S. businesses, despite Black Americans representing approximately 14% of the U.S. population. Furthermore, Black entrepreneurs often encounter greater barriers to accessing funding, resources, and mentorship compared to their white counterparts.

HUSTLE Winston-Salem's Marketing Grant Program is one of many efforts to address this disparity by providing underrepresented entrepreneurs with critical marketing tools and access to local service providers who understand their unique needs. “Programs like this are vital, as the success of Black businesses drives the economic strength of our state," said Andrea Cook, Senior Director of Marketing and NC BEC Program Director at NC IDEA Foundation. “By offering tailored marketing services and coaching, participants are provided with the essential tools, resources, and support needed to overcome challenges and drive sustainable growth.”

Success Metrics from Round 1:

12 Black-owned businesses participated in the program, spanning a wide range of industries, from retail to tech startups.

Over $25,000 in total marketing services were provided to local entrepreneurs.

90% of participants in the first cohort reported significant improvements in their online presence and marketing skills, with many already seeing increased customer inquiries and sales.

100% of entrepreneurs in the first cohort indicated that the program helped them feel more confident in their ability to manage and implement marketing strategies for sustained business growth.

Paulette Duggins, founder of Angelic Warrior Foundation, a non-profit focused on colorectal cancer awareness, immediately saw positive results from her participation: “The program has shown growth in the area of exposure and recognition. Content that was created and posted during this program received more engagement than previous content before participation in the program.”

Support from Service Providers:

The program was made possible thanks to the collaboration between HUSTLE Winston-Salem and a network of 12+ Black marketing professionals who provided mentorship and hands-on support. Providers offered everything from SEO optimization and content creation to comprehensive sales strategies and brand storytelling.

Photographer and owner of a Shot of Positivity, Devin Lane spoke of the value the program gave him as a service provider, “The program gave me the chance to collaborate with other Black business owners — we even used a fellow owner’s space. It felt powerful to support each other and work toward our shared goals.”

The full MOTB Impact Report is available here: https://www.hustlews.org/motbreport

“The Marketing Grant Program was an incredible opportunity to provide meaningful resources and access to expertise for Black entrepreneurs who often face barriers to marketing services,” said Magalie Yacinthe, Founder and Executive Director of HUSTLE Winston-Salem. “By connecting these entrepreneurs with local service providers, we’re not only helping them grow their businesses but also creating a stronger, more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in North Carolina.”

Additionally, on the 1st business day of each month, Black entrepreneurs who attend HUSTLE or their ecosystem partners’ events can win prizes. Visit their social media for more.

For more grant information, visit hustlews.org.

