PaisleyRonanPR - The Senior-Level Firm Redefining What Luxury PR Looks Like in an Uncertain U.S. Economy

Co-Founders, Janice Ronan & Boris Paisley | Courtesy/PaisleyRonanPR

Our clients prefer narrative over noise. In this economy, the smartest investment is a senior strategy that moves fast, fluidly, adapts instantly, and doesn’t drain a payroll.” — Janice Ronan | Co-Founder

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when American brands are negotiating rising tariffs, recalibrated budgets, and a consumer landscape that expects substance over spectacle, PaisleyRonanPR is emerging as the agency rewriting the rules. Created by longtime industry operators Janice Ronan and Boris Paisley , the boutique firm offers what many companies are quietly craving: senior-level intelligence without the outdated agency machine attached to it.In an industry obsessed with “loud,” PaisleyRonanPR specializes in the opposite - precision, editorial clarity, and strategic subtlety that reads as modern luxury.A BOUTIQUE FIRM BUILT FOR A NEW ECONOMIC REALITYU.S. brands face a strange paradox in 2025: they’re expected to grow and innovate while navigating tariffs, rising production costs, and the existential recalculation of what in-house teams should even look like.Instead of hiring full-time or paying for oversized PR firms, brands are increasingly turning toward high-level remote partners, the kind who bring newsroom sensibility, cultural literacy and ROI-focused execution.PaisleyRonanPR fits directly into this shift.While legacy agencies still rely on junior staffing layers and inflated retainers, PaisleyRonanPR offers a model built for the conditions U.S. companies actually operate in:* Executive-level talent* National & International reach* Lean, surgical execution instead of multi-tiered agency bureaucracy* Retainers designed for flexibility in an era of economic unpredictability* Editorial-grade writing and strategy shaped by real industry + media experienceIt’s PR that feels more like collaboration with a board advisor than outsourcing to an agency.THE INTELLIGENCE BEHIND THE AESTHETICWith backgrounds spanning luxury fashion, beauty, tech innovation, wellness and hospitality, the founders bring a rare mix of:* Newsroom instincts* Brand-positioning rigor* Cultural trend fluency* Market-entry strategy* Precision in messaging* Meaningful media relationshipsThis combination allows the firm to build campaigns that feel natural, never formulaic. Their work lives at the intersection of cultural awareness, commercial impact, and editorial cool.WHY BRANDS ARE PAYING ATTENTIONThe shift toward boutique, remote-first PR isn’t aesthetic - it’s structural.* Tariffs have tightened margins* Traditional hiring cycles no longer match growth cycles* Founders and CMOs want expertise, not junior layers* Media clarity, not corporate over-writingA targeted solution to all four. Their work blends the restraint of luxury with the urgency of modern storytelling - a balance few agencies execute well.ABOUT PaisleyRonanPRPaisleyRonanPR is a senior-level, public-relations consultancy serving U.S. and global brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, tech, hospitality, consumer innovation, and more. Blending editorial finesse with strategic intelligence, the firm creates narratives built to cut through a saturated media environment with precision, clarity, and cultural relevance.Janice Ronan | Co-FounderPR and brand strategy expert with a background that includes luxury fashion, lifestyle, tech, nonprofit initiatives and other high-profile industries. Her career spans editorial, corporate and agency roles, shaping compelling brand narratives and leading meaningful campaigns. She has served on the FGI (Fashion Group International) Board of Directors, PR and her work has been featured in the industry’s leading publications.Boris Paisley | Co-FounderAn experienced sales and marketing leader driving revenue and margin growth across consumer and industrial markets, with a record of success in both startups and Fortune 500 companies. He brings expertise in brand and product development, cross-functional leadership and PR initiatives, with a focus on the food and beverage, lifestyle and wellness sectors.With decades of combined experience, Janice and Boris bring a sharp mix of taste and synergy to the PR realm. They’ve built brands, led top teams and shaped stories that cut through the noise - quietly influencing how brands are noticed, perceived and valued.

