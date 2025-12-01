AI-Proof Jobs Coming to Fast-Growing South Denver

College HUNKS Brings AI-Resistant Jobs to South Denver

Navy Veteran and Former RTD-Denver Employee Expands College HUNKS to Build Leaders in Jobs AI Can’t Replace

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI threatens to replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, demand is rising for hands-on roles that AI simply can’t replicate. One such job is helping people move.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding into the fast-growing South Denver region, creating 30 long-term and dozens seasonal AI-proof jobs for movers, drivers, and laborers.

“As South Denver continues to grow and develop, we’re proud to create dozens of hands-on, people-powered jobs that can’t be replaced by AI,” said Dustin Hughes, owner of the College HUNKS Denver franchise. “Whether it’s moving, hauling, or leading a crew, these are jobs built on human connection and leadership.”

A U.S. Navy veteran and former RTD-Denver employee, Hughes spent more than a decade serving his community before deciding to become an entrepreneur. He says College HUNKS stood out because of its mission to “build leaders,” one of the company’s core values.

“With my background in public service and transportation, I wanted to keep serving my community in a new way,” said Hughes. “I want to empower people with leadership skills that AI can’t replace and show young workers that franchise ownership in hands-on industries can be a fulfilling, lucrative career path for the future. In the past, parents encouraged kids to become lawyers or doctors for a high-paying career. Today, with AI reshaping the job market, strategically pursuing high-paying, hands-on careers may be the smarter move.”

While moving and junk removal are often seen as “dirty jobs,” the average College HUNKS franchise generates between $1 million and $4 million in annual revenue. Beyond business success, the company’s culture is built around community impact. For every job completed, College HUNKS donates two meals to U.S. Hunger, totaling more than 5 million meals nationwide. The company also helps domestic violence survivors move to safety and prioritizes recycling and donating hauled items whenever possible.

With the new expansion, College HUNKS will double its service area to include both North and South Denver communities, covering Aurora, Golden, Morrison, Wheat Ridge, Castle Rock, Denver, Elizabeth, Englewood, Franktown, Littleton, Louviers, Parker, and Sedalia.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and is now approaching 200 franchise locations nationally providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/south-denver/

