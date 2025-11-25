Constella Named Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard

Constella Intelligence

The firm achieved "Category Leader" status in all five evaluated categories, recognized for its innovative approach to mapping threat actor infrastructure.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constella Intelligence, a leader in digital risk protection and identity threat intelligence, today announced it has been named Best in Class in Javelin Strategy & Research’s 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard. In addition to the top recognition, Constella was recognized as a Category Leader in all five strategic areas evaluated in the report.The 2025 Dark Web Threat Intelligence Vendor Scorecard benchmarks leading vendors serving U.S. entities, though Constella does boast customers spanning the globe, evaluating their ability to identify and connect digital and physical risks. Javelin’s research highlights that as cyber risks become more interconnected, vendors playing a critical role in turning raw data into actionable insights are essential for predicting and preventing serious disruptions.Constella Intelligence received the Best in Class designation for its unique methodology. According to Javelin Strategy & Research, Constella was recognized for its "innovative 'reverse-engineering' approach to mapping threat actor infrastructure. Rather than tracking malware samples, Constella analyzes identity-related artifacts left by malicious actors to uncover the infrastructure behind their operations.""We are honored to be recognized as Best in Class by Javelin Strategy & Research," said Andres Andreu, CEO at Constella Intelligence. "Achieving Leader status in every evaluated category validates our identity-centric approach to dark web intelligence. As the threat landscape evolves to bridge the cyber and physical worlds, our focus remains on empowering organizations to anticipate attacks by understanding the specific actors and infrastructures behind them."Investors in Constella Intelligence see this recognition as a major validation of the company's strategic direction and market impact."Constella’s recognition as Best in Class confirms that their identity-centric approach is reshaping how the industry handles threat intelligence," said Alberto Yepez, Managing Director at Forgepoint Capital. "In an environment where cyber threats increasingly spill into the physical realm, Constella’s unique ability to merge vast historical datasets with fresh intelligence enables the discovery of hidden connections at scale, replicating the investigative processes used by Law Enforcement and delivering the level of attribution organizations need to stay ahead of emerging threats.""Achieving Category Leader status across every single evaluated area is a rare and impressive feat," said Anik Bose, General Partner at BGV. "This sweep of the Javelin Scorecard demonstrates that Constella isn't just competing; they are setting the standard for comprehensive dark web monitoring and actionable intelligence."In the 2025 Scorecard, Constella Intelligence was named a Category Leader in the following areas:• Threat Actor and TTP (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures)• Data Processing and Enrichment• Contextual and Strategic Analysis• Source Collection• Indicators of Compromise (IoCs)"Dark web threat intelligence vendors play critical roles in turning raw data like IP addresses and file hashes into meaningful, actionable insights," said Tracy (Kitten) Goldberg, Director of Cybersecurity at Javelin Strategy & Research. "This intelligence is essential for attributing attacks to specific threat actors and predicting future attacks."For more information about Constella Intelligence and its dark web monitoring capabilities, please visit Constella.ai/request-a-demo About Constella IntelligenceConstella Intelligence is a global leader in identity risk intelligence, helping organizations detect, investigate, and respond to threats linked to exposed personal data. Powered by the world’s largest breach and infostealer data lake, spanning over one trillion attributes across 125+ countries and 50+ languages, Constella delivers unmatched visibility into identity threats across the surface, deep, and dark web. Enterprises and technology partners worldwide rely on Constella to strengthen identity posture, fuel threat intelligence, and reduce digital risk. Learn more at Constella.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.