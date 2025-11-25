New Book ‘True Lies’ Examines Political Communication and Events Leading to Jan. 6

Book Cover of True Lies

A fact-based analysis of how propaganda, political power, and misinformation converged to endanger democratic institutions and fuel the events of January 6.

LAND O LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY, November 22, 2025 — Author Jon Landers announces the release of True Lies: A Novel of Fact, Not Fiction, a nonfiction work that documents the evolution of political communication strategies, the spread of misinformation, and the series of events that led to January 6, 2021. The book compiles publicly available information, historical records, and media documentation to provide context for readers seeking to understand how political narratives developed during this period.The book traces former President Donald Trump’s rise to national prominence through real estate, entertainment media, and public life, and describes how communication tactics and media ecosystems contributed to shaping public perception over multiple decades. Landers outlines how recurring themes in mass communication, the growth of partisan media outlets, social media dynamics, and the activities of political organizations interacted to influence public opinion.True Lies also reviews developments inside the Republican Party, various legal challenges surrounding the 2020 election, and the roles played by courts, election officials, journalists, and civic institutions. The book presents a chronology of events based on documented sources, highlighting how federal and state systems responded leading up to and following January 6.According to Landers, the aim of the book is to provide readers with an organized reference that compiles many of the records, statements, and public actions relevant to the period. “My goal was to assemble information into one place so readers could examine the timeline and draw their own conclusions,” Landers said. “There continues to be significant public interest in understanding how these events unfolded, and this book seeks to offer clarity by documenting them in a structured format.”In addition to recounting political developments, the book includes sections on individuals and institutions who played key roles during the certification of the 2020 election, as well as the investigations and legal processes that followed. Landers emphasizes the importance of civic participation, access to reliable information, and public transparency as ongoing themes throughout the work.Early readers have described the book as informative and well-researched, noting its detailed timeline of events and its compilation of publicly sourced material.True Lies: A Novel of Fact, Not Fiction is available on major digital platforms, including:• Amazon: https://a.co/d/c2UNzDh • Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/true-lies/id6751729437 • Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/true-lies-jon-landers/1148421155?ean=2940182512152 • Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/true-lies-20?sId=b2e8e499-1dc5-4f749336- 8e8cf418e0e6&ssId=tkc4E8F8og_0gTJpdg4Qs• Everand: https://www.everand.com/book/925059579/True-Lies • Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1867365 • OverDrive: https://www.overdrive.com/media/12398126/true-lies • Vivlio: https://shop.vivlio.com/product/9798232152086_9798232152086_10020/true-lies Landers has also released an original song titled “True Lies,” created as a companion piece to the book. The song can be heard at: https://youtu.be/S3yz1EJ5y7Y For review copies, interview requests, or further information, please contact:

