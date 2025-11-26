BIRTHED Launches JoinBirthed.com, a Digital Learning Infrastructure for a New Standard of Birth Education

The award-winning BIRTHED platform—now live at JoinBirthed.com—delivers digital birth education for families, professionals and organizations in 29+ languages, with growing clinician support through FrontrowMD.

With clinician backing and custom corporate tools, the platform creates new pathways between informed parenting, professional practice and organizational care.

ATHENS, GREECE, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIRTHED has officially launched joinbirthed.com, its international platform dedicated to reshaping birth education through scientific rigor, cultural sensitivity and scalable learning ecosystems. The launch follows BIRTHED’s recognition with two Gold Awards in the “Best Education Platform” and “Newborn Education Program” categories at the Mother, Baby & Child Awards 2025 (Greece). These distinctions validate the importance of combining technological innovation with comprehensive, clinically sound birth education.The platform serves three key stakeholders: expectant parents, healthcare professionals and organizations seeking to support families with greater care, equity and clarity. By merging in-depth birth education with digital adaptability, BIRTHED provides on-demand courses, workplace toolkits and tailored learning solutions that elevate how perinatal knowledge is taught, shared and practiced.In an easy-to-access digital hub, users can currently enroll in BIRTHED’s flagship digital courses “01: Before Birth” and “02: After Birth”, which support families from conception through postpartum. For healthcare professionals, the platform offers a dedicated Digital Birth Education Library, designed for midwives, educators, therapists and perinatal teams who need flexible access to high-quality resources to support their work, all under one digital roof.A distinct feature of the platform is BIRTHED for Business, a specialized initiative that helps companies create genuinely family-supportive environments through perinatal workplace wellbeing resources, guides, HR toolkits, policy templates, and conversation frameworks suitable for multinational, multilingual, diverse teams. Alongside this, BIRTHED provides tailored learning ecosystems for organizations, addressing the need for solutions that truly bridge the gap between theoretical guidance and real-world experience in birth and postpartum.The platform’s professional reach is also expanding. Through FrontrowMD’s clinician network, more than 180 healthcare professionals have already shared BIRTHED’s digital offerings, strengthening clinician-to-family pathways and peer-to-peer referral routes.“Birth education matters, and it should evolve with society,” said Ellie Tsatsou-Palmer, founder of BIRTHED. “We built BIRTHED not only for parents but also for professionals and organizations that require scalable and in-depth training tools around birth and postpartum. Our aim is to create a new standard of birth education that is clinically reliable, emotionally literate, culturally competent and globally accessible.”The platform primarily operates in English and supports over 29 additional languages through dubbing and subtitling, with expansion into further spoken languages, dialects and accents underway. Built by a diverse network of independent healthcare experts, all content is asynchronous and delivered digitally, enabling users to learn at their own pace from any device while still benefiting from the warmth and structure of a guided learning curriculum.BIRTHED stands apart for its values-based approach, integrating the latest in obstetric research, attachment theory, responsive care practices and psychological safety into all materials. Its attachment-focused foundation addresses one of the most overlooked predictors of lifelong wellbeing: early relational health.The launch of joinbirthed.com marks a new chapter in birth education. It aligns family life, healthcare practice and workplace wellbeing through intelligent learning design, compassion and integrity.About BIRTHEDBIRTHED is a global education initiative founded in Athens, Greece. Through joinbirthed.com, it offers evidence-based, emotionally intelligent and compassion-driven birth education. The platform delivers digital courses for parents, tailored learning solutions for healthcare professionals and organizations, and perinatal workplace resources for employers seeking to directly improve family support systems. BIRTHED’s mission is to foster clarity, accessibility and sound support across every stage of the early parenting journey, from before conception to postpartum and matrescence.

