World’s First AI All-On-X Implant Design System Unveiled by Voyager Dental

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking advancement in digital dentistry, Voyager Dental has announced the world’s first fully automated full-arch prosthetic system – benefiting patients with personalized fit, function, and faster care. Built to improve case predictability, this innovation marks a measurable leap forward in efficiency, precision, and reliability for full arch restorative care.“The goal has always been beyond just accelerating same day turnaround times — Voyager is working to raise the standard for reliability and consistency in full arch restorations,” said Dr. Eric Pulver, Oral Surgeon. “This system reflects the global trend of algorithmic automation and multimodal data registration to enhance precision and reproducibility in full arch digital workflows,” said Dr. Ben Wu, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer at ADA Forsyth Institute.Built with novel AI and a commitment to constant improvement, superior complex data registration and other capabilities deliver an instant, high-quality, and patient specific digital output immediately after scanning. Creating true patient specific customization, the program eliminates the key bottleneck in full arch prosthetic fabrication, addressing a shortage of skilled dental lab labor, and other factors in variability of case results.Speed, Consistency, and PredictabilityConstructed to elevate prosthetic quality where customization is critical, the system’s unprecedented speed factors clinician specific preferences, ensures accuracy, and offers:· Immediate availability — design ready to 3D print or mill within minutes· Consistent, repeatable outcomes — 3D data intelligence for each patient· Superior patient experience — accuracy for fit, fasterInterested in Elevating Full Arch Experiences Across the Globe?Join a community that cares about every case. Enroll your practice in an expanded Beta with Voyager and get early program access to on demand quality full arch designs.Attend the O.R.C.A.A. Global 2026 Symposium January 15-17, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV, “The Premier Full-Arch Experience” and Meet the Voyager TeamFactors such as complex 3D Data Registration, structured light dynamics, accuracy in IOS, patient specific occlusion and many other dynamics impact oral surgery full arch results – in working together on an informed data driven method for factors driving end-to-end success, we jointly can advance the field.About VoyagerOn a mission of delivering better results to patients, Voyager is leading in novel Artificial Intelligence for 3D applications. Voyager’s integrated algorithms and programs are constantly informed by in-clinic experience and built with a patient first mandate.Voyager is dedicated to the expansion of access to quality care, especially for the 40 million Americans missing all of their teeth who often struggle with complex overall health dynamics. Training and support are offered as part of a national denture initiative centered on patients. “Voyager is expanding access to care for Americans living without teeth and is highlighting the critical need for an educational upgrade to usher in a new standard of care. By equipping clinicians with advanced training and support nationwide, we can bridge the gap between traditional denture practice and a modern, patient-centered model that addresses both oral and overall health.” - Kumar C Shah, Maxillofacial ProsthodontistFor the Full Arch Clinical Community, Voyager is working to facilitate standardization of care and best practice, bringing together communities of insight with Dr. Eric Pulver to incorporate knowledge into tech that delivers for patients.Voyager exists to serve the public good with data driven objective insights that translate into easy-to-use systems for better care.Thank you to Dr. Paul Olin, DDS, Prosthodontist and John Madden, Master CDT whose unwavering commitment to patient care over thousands of cases inspired Voyager to these groundbreaking heights. And thank you to Warner Tewes, Mat Brouillard, and team for their original thinking for this All-on-X advancement.

