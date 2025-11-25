Military Connect® Advances Its Mission to Build a Unified Platform for Military Benefits, Resources and Trusted Partners

MilitaryConnect.com/join American Flag Patch

Inviting the entire military market to “take the journey” and help shape the unified platform built for your life, your benefits, and your community.

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Connect Inc. today announced significant progress in advancing its mission to build a unified, fully verified platform that connects the U.S. military community with the benefits, resources, and trusted partner solutions they’ve earned.

The military market consists of more than 30 million service members, veterans, and military family members.

Built for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all veterans, and all military family members, Military Connect is creating the central ecosystem the military community has long needed—one home for benefits access, VA pathways, service organizations, support resources, and mission-aligned partner offers.

A Platform Built on Three Core Commitments

1. Verification & Integrity – Ensuring every member is truly eligible, protecting the value of earned benefits.

2. Centralized Access – Bringing benefits, resources, VA guidance, service organization connections, support programs, and discounts together in one trusted hub.

3. Every Day is Veterans Day® – Reinforcing daily respect and value, not just during “military appreciation” moments.

The Military Connect® Family of Brands

Military Connect is supported by a rapidly expanding suite of category-specific platforms that bring real value to the military community. The full Military Connect® Family of Brands will be formally launched throughout 2026 as we scale the platform and deliver category-specific value.

- MilitaryConnect.com – Central verified platform

- MilitaryTeeTimes.com – Golf benefits (GolfNow partnership)

- MilitaryTravelers.com – Military fares, hotels, and travel savings

- MilitaryAutos.com – Automotive and purchasing benefits

- MilitaryCoverage.com – Insurance and protection solutions

- Military-Rx.com – Prescription savings

- MilitaryDeals.com – Offers, discounts, and military savings

- MilitaryPerks.com – Loyalty and rewards

- MilitaryOffers.com – Curated partner opportunities

- VetBucks™ – Loyalty currency for verified military members

- Additional verticals launching throughout 2026

A Unified Hub for Everything the Military Community Has Earned

Military Connect allows verified members to:

- Access earned military and VA benefits

- Navigate VA resources and guidance

- Connect with service organizations and support networks

- Discover verified offers and exclusive savings

- Explore travel, recreation, lifestyle, education, financial, and family-forward resources

“We’re building the trusted resource and benefits platform the military community has always deserved,” said Kevin Sullivan, LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.), Founder and CEO of Military Connect Inc. “This is the next major step in our mission to support those who serve—and those who stand with them.”

A Call to the Military Community: ‘Take the Journey With Us’

Military Connect invites service members, veterans, spouses, caregivers, and military families to join the platform—free of charge—and help shape what comes next. Join here: www.MilitaryConnect.com/join

“This ecosystem is being built for you,” Sullivan added. “When you join, you help us unlock even more value, strengthen partnerships, and ensure this platform evolves around your needs, your service, and your community.”

A Call to Mission-Aligned Partners

“If you have a product, service, or resource that can enhance the lives of the military community, you belong as part of Military Connect,” said Sullivan. “We partner only with organizations committed to integrity, compliance, and measurable support for those who serve.”

About Military Connect Inc.

Military Connect Inc. is a veteran-founded company building the trusted, fully verified ecosystem that connects the entire U.S. military community with benefits, resources, service organizations, and mission-aligned partner solutions. Guided by the belief that Every Day is Veterans Day®, Military Connect empowers more than 30 million service members, veterans, and military families to access the support and value they’ve earned.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.