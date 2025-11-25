Defence conducts major military exercise Vuk’uhlome at Lohatla Combat Training Centre, Northern Cape, 26 Nov

​In order to defend and protect the territorial integrity of the Republic of South Africa and its people, the South African National Defence Force’s landward defence capability stages an annual joint training exercise that integrates the experience of the SA Army’s seasoned soldiers and the new intakes.

The SA Army’s exercise programme forms part of a sequenced and strategically coordinated series of activities scheduled for implementation throughout the 2025 operational cycle. These exercises are intended to assess and enhance force preparedness, strengthen joint and multinational interoperability, and affirm the SA Army’s capacity to execute mandated operations in support of national security objectives. The series of activities will ultimately culminate the commemoration on 26 November 2025, marking the formal conclusion of the programme.

In each exercise, the Chief of the SA Army dedicates an open day to both internal and external publics. Against this background, Exercise VUK’UHLOME Distinguished Visitors’ Day 2025 is scheduled for 26 November 2025 in which a fire power demonstration including the artillery, armour, air defence artillery, the SA Air Force’s Hawks linked with the airborne free fallers, fast roping and hot extraction as well as the Infantry platoon attacks will be conducted.

This demonstration will be presented to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, members of the Plenary Defence Staff Council (PDSC), Chiefs of Defence from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, Military Attaché Advisory Corp, Captains / Heads of Military Related Industries, SA Army Command Cadre, appointed SA Army Honorary Colonels, and the Media contingent.

Of importance, the Chief of the SA Army will deliberate on the developments made thus far, and map up future training and utilisation plans for the SA Army during the media briefing. This also affords the media personnel an opportunity to engage with the SA Army senior leadership on matters that pertain to this particular environment before joining the rest of invited guests in the movement to the training area for demonstration.

Media enquiries:

Rear Admiral (JG) Prince Tshabalala

(Director Defence Corporate Communication)

Mobile: 078 097 4005

E-Mail: Prince.Tshabalala@dod.mil.za

#GovZAUpdates