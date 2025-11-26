HÓZHÓ announces the completion of Estate on Pinnacle Peak

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale unveils its latest flagship property, HÓZHÓ Estate on Pinnacle Peak.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HÓZHÓ Scottsdale has announced the completion of a new large-capacity lodging property, the HÓZHÓ Estate on Pinnacle Peak. The residence, located in North Scottsdale near the base of Pinnacle Peak, introduces a high-amenity accommodation option designed to serve multi-generational groups, business travelers, and visitors seeking extended-stay alternatives to traditional hotels.

The 6,000-square-foot property includes ten bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and an outdoor area developed to support group gatherings. The backyard features a pool with in-water seating, a hot tub, fire pit, putting area, and a covered ramada with a built-in bar and television. Indoor recreational elements include a golf simulator room, billiards table, and multi-use entertainment space.

Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of Pinnacle Peak, and the interior layout includes an open kitchen, multiple living areas, and private bedroom suites intended to accommodate larger groups. According to HÓZHÓ Scottsdale, the space was designed to facilitate both shared activities and individual privacy, depending on guest needs.

The company notes that the property will be supported by optional add-on services commonly requested by visiting groups, such as chef-prepared meals, transportation coordination, massage appointments, and golf arrangements. These services are scheduled in advance through HÓZHÓ Scottsdale’s management team.

Intended Use Cases:

-Families traveling together for extended stays

-Visitors planning golf-focused trips

-Corporate groups needing private retreat space

-Reunions and coordinated gatherings requiring multi-room accommodations

About HÓZHÓ Scottsdale

HÓZHÓ Scottsdale manages a portfolio of large-format vacation properties in the Scottsdale area. The company focuses on homes that offer expanded capacity, group gathering spaces, and optional service coordination for visitors seeking alternatives to resort lodging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.