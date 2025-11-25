1-800-ASK-GARY® Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to Provide Meals for 50 Local Families

Thanksgiving meal kits Meal kit distribution

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1-800-ASK-GARY, a trusted Tampa auto accident helpline known for supporting individuals and families across Florida, is proud to announce its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay to provide Thanksgiving meals for 50 local families whose children attend the Ridgecrest Boys & Girls Club in Largo, Florida. The initiative is part of both organizations shared commitment to supporting local families and spreading holiday cheer within the local community.In a season centered on gratitude, family, and community, both organizations united to ensure that families could gather around a holiday meal – together. Volunteers and representatives from both organizations personally distributed full Thanksgiving meal kits, giving parents and children the opportunity to prepare and enjoy the holiday as a family at home.“We are honored to join forces with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay for such a meaningful cause,” said Dr. Gary Kompothecras, Founder of 1-800-ASK-GARY. “Thanksgiving is about connection, compassion, and community. Helping families come together for a holiday meal aligns perfectly with ourmission to support the communities we serve.”Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay continues to be a vital pillar in the community, providing safe spaces, academic support, and mentorship for thousands of children across the area. This holiday effort further underscores their mission to uplift youth and strengthen families.“Partnerships like this truly embody the spirit of the season,” said Carla Mattern, Vice President of Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. “When community leaders step forward to support our families, it reminds our kids that they are seen, valued, and cared for. We are incredibly grateful to 1-800-ASK-GARYfor helping us ensure that 50 families could celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity, warmth, and togetherness.”This collaboration reflects a shared belief that communities thrive when local organizations step forward to support those who need it most. Both groups look forward to their ongoing partnership.For more information about 1-800-ASK-GARYvisit https://1800askgary.com/ For more information about The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay visit https://www.bgctampa.org/ About 1-800-ASK-GARY1-800-ASK-GARYis a free, 24/7 helpline dedicated to helping individuals involved in auto accidents connect with trusted medical and legal professionals. Proudly serving the Tampa Bay area and communities across Florida for over 25 years, 1-800-ASK-GARYhas built a reputation for compassion, reliability, and community involvement. The organization is deeply committed to giving back—supporting numerous local events,charitable initiatives, and outreach programs that strengthen and uplift the communities it serves.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay is one of the largest youth-serving organizations in Florida,providing safe, inclusive spaces and life-changing programs for thousands of kids and teens across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties. With more than 60 locations, the organization serves over 24,000 youth annually through academic support, leadership development, workforce readiness, mental wellness, and enrichment programs. Learn more at www.bgctampa.org

