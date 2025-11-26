Betteroo Reimagines the $17B Baby Sleep Industry With a Parent-First Approach to Sleep Support

New data reveals parents are depleted — what they really want is to recharge, not perfect schedules.

Betteroo challenges the baby sleep market by putting exhausted parents, not baby wake windows, at the center of expert-backed, emotionally tuned sleep support.

Sleep may be why parents find us, but Betteroo stays with them as an always-on companion through every stage of parenting.” — Rachel Rothman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parenting isn’t meant to be done alone, yet parents searching for baby sleep help often find themselves overwhelmed by rigid checklists, wake windows, and nap math when what they truly need is clarity, grounding, and emotional support. For Rachel Rothman , current Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Betteroo, this became painfully clear during her own sleepless nights.As the former Chief Technologist and Executive Technical Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute, Rothman spent more than 15 years leading testing, research, and consumer innovation, evaluating whether products and services actually solved real-world needs. But even with all that expertise, she struggled to find sleep support that spoke to her experience as an exhausted parent. “Everything was focused on perfect schedules,” Rothman says. “What I desperately needed was reassurance, connection, and someone to help me feel less alone at 2 AM.” That disconnect between what the baby sleep industry provides and what depleted parents truly need ultimately led her to co-create Betteroo. Where the industry overlooked the caregiver experience, Betteroo puts it at the center.Betteroo’s proprietary research highlights a major misalignment in the $17B+ baby sleep industry, which overwhelmingly focuses on baby schedules while parents themselves are depleted and searching for support. Betteroo was designed as an expert-backed, parent-first sleep companion that blends evidence-based sleep science, emotional attunement, and adaptive, in-the-moment guidance. Instead of forcing parents into rigid sleep training methods, Betteroo begins with the caregiver’s bandwidth, overwhelm level, and emotional state, and tailors support around that reality.In its analysis of data from thousands of parents seeking help with baby sleep, Betteroo uncovered a powerful pattern: parents aren’t looking for stricter routines or optimized wake windows. They’re trying to feel like themselves again.What parents want most:- 79% want to “recharge myself”- 63% want to “get myself back”What parents are actually experiencing:- 71% get fewer than six hours of sleep- 87% experience two or more night wakeups- 76% describe themselves as “exhausted”- 72% say sleep deprivation most affects mood and patienceHow parents want to feel when sleep improves:- 73% want energy again- 68% want to feel rested- 59% want to feel back in controlAcross the data, parents consistently name emotional outcomes, not baby sleep metrics, as their definition of success.“Parents don’t need more noise or pressure,” Rothman says. “They need support rooted in sleep science and in the emotional experience of modern parenting. Betteroo begins with ‘How are you doing?’ and helps you move forward from there.”What uniquely sets Betteroo apart:- Caregiver well-being comes first, not as an afterthought- Human-centered guidance, rather than rigid rules- Evidence-based sleep science translated into doable micro-steps- Adaptive support that adjusts to a parent’s bandwidth in real time- Accessible pricing starting at $1/day, compared to $400–$600 sleep consultants- A cross-disciplinary advisory team grounding the product in developmental, clinical, and behavioral scienceBetteroo’s expert advisory board includes:- Ellen Reisel, Developmental Psychologist: Brings decades of experience working with children, parents and multidisciplinary teams.- Jennifer Jaye, LCSW: More than 15 years helping families understand developmental, sensory, and behavioral differences; expert in parent coaching and practical intervention.Reisel notes, “Betteroo offers an emotionally attuned companion. A reliable, always-available presence that relieves parents of the isolation they often feel in moments of stress, confusion, or emotional overwhelm. That sense of ‘someone to turn to,’ paired with practical, actionable support, is foundational to what makes Betteroo truly transformative.”One parent described Betteroo as “a companion holding my hand... the first time something felt built for me, not just for my baby.” That emotional resonance is intentional and embedded in every part of the platform.Parents can visit quiz.betteroo.ai to take a personalized quiz that tailors guidance to their emotional state, goals, and current challenges. Betteroo makes evidence-based, emotionally attuned sleep support accessible to any parent who feels overwhelmed, depleted, or unsure where to turn.“Parents often reach out when they realize they haven’t felt like themselves in months,” Rothman says. “Betteroo meets them exactly where they are, emotionally and practically, and helps them move forward one small moment at a time.”

