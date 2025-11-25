BrightCHAMPS Named 2025 Company of the Year (Education) at BIG Awards for Business

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrightCHAMPS , a global edtech company reshaping K-12 education with STEM-accredited academics and future-ready courses, has been recognized as the 2025 Company of the Year in the Education category at Business Intelligence’s BIG Awards for Business (US).The prestigious honor underscores BrightCHAMPS’ role as a trusted learning platform, redefining education with technology and future-ready programs. It also highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence in the edtech space, empowering the next-gen learners and leaders.“Being named Company of the Year at the Big Awards is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our teams across the world. The US continues to be one of our strongest markets, and this recognition motivates us further. At BrightCHAMPS, our mission is clear. We are committed to equipping young learners with the skills, confidence, and curiosity required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. This award reinforces that we are on the right path,” said Ravi Bhushan, Founder & CEO, BrightCHAMPS.BrightCHAMPS’ unique edge lies in its AI‑driven automation that simplifies learning for students and engagement for parents. From the Parent Hub offering real‑time academic insights to BrightBuddy streamlining schedules and Ms. Greenline providing instant mentorship, every innovation is designed to make education seamless, personalized, and accessible. By combining advanced technology with future‑ready skills and academics, BrightCHAMPS ensures that learners and parents experience an effortless journey toward growth and excellence.“With AI reshaping the education landscape, this is an incredibly exciting time for learners everywhere. BrightCHAMPS’ combination of future-ready skills, academic excellence, and thoughtful AI integration sets a new benchmark for K–12 learning. We’re proud to honor them as this year’s Company of the Year,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group.Organized by the Business Intelligence Group, the BIG Awards for Business stands as a premier global recognition platform celebrating companies, products, and leaders delivering transformative results across industries. As part of its comprehensive evaluation process, nominations are evaluated by seasoned experts using a proprietary scoring system designed to identify genuine performance breakthroughs.The BIG Awards for Business, established in 2012, represent the premier global recognition program celebrating companies, products, and leaders who deliver transformative results across all industries. Winners are selected through rigorous peer evaluation by seasoned executives with deep domain expertise, ensuring that only authentic performance breakthroughs receive recognition.About BrightCHAMPSBrightCHAMPS is a global edtech company that delivers online, offline, and hybrid STEM-accredited classes in Coding, Robotics, AI, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communications, Maths, and Science in 30+ countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and MENA. BrightCHAMPS was founded in 2020 and has raised $63 million from marquee investors like GSV Ventures, BEENEXT, Premji Invest, and 021 Capital.For more information, visit: https://brightchamps.com/

