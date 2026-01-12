EVUS Senior Consultant Jerry Skurnik Named to City and State’s 2026 Who’s Who in Political Consulting and Communications

Jerry Skurnik EVUS

EVUS Senior Consultant Jerry Skurnik honored on City and State’s 2026 Who’s Who list for his leadership and decades of influence in New York politics

Jerry is one of a kind. He cares about people and makes others better. In NY politics, when someone needs help, they go to Jerry. He has been a teacher and friend, and I’m grateful to work with him.” — Marc Zdanow, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVUS proudly announces that Senior Consultant Jerry Skurnik has been selected for inclusion in City and State’s 2026 Who’s Who in Political Consulting and Communications, a recognition given to leading consultants and communicators shaping campaigns and public affairs across New York.

Skurnik has spent more than five decades as a trusted figure in New York politics. A lifelong New Yorker, he began volunteering as a teenager in the 1960s and has since become known for his sharp understanding of neighborhood dynamics, voter behavior, and the political culture of the city. His early work on campaigns for Ted Weiss, Bella Abzug, and especially Ed Koch’s 1977 mayoral run helped define his career and establish his reputation as a steady, experienced hand. He later served eight years in senior advisory roles within the Koch administration.

Over the years, Skurnik has built relationships in every corner of New York City. He understands how the smallest neighborhoods think, how boroughs move, and how the city comes together during an election. His deep ties within Jewish communities in particular reflect decades of personal presence, cultural understanding, and a sense of responsibility to honor the nuances within each neighborhood. He has advised candidates up and down the ballot, helping them communicate with voters in a way that earns trust and strengthens turnout.

At EVUS, where he has served as Senior Consultant for five years, Skurnik has helped shape the way the company approaches outreach, engagement services, and voter data. He blends decades of field experience with fast, practical analysis, moving past simple voter characteristics to identify deeper subgroups within communities. That level of segmentation has helped campaigns create outreach that resonates and actually moves people. His approach reflects the core mission of EVUS to move the people through communication that is honest, specific, and grounded in real community insight.

His presence has strengthened the company’s commitment to listening to communities first and using that insight to take our modeling and voter profiling to the next level, building strategies that reflect how voters think and how they respond in the real world. His influence has become a meaningful part of EVUS’s culture. He shows up, he does the work, and he brings a lifetime of instinct to every conversation, reinforcing the company’s belief that engagement begins with understanding people as they are.

Skurnik has also contributed to civic and public institutions beyond campaigns. He previously served as an Ex-officio member of the Queens Public Library Board and as a member of the New York State Task Force on the Future of Off-Track Betting. He currently serves as a commissioner on the New York State Gaming Commission. In 2023, he received City and State’s 50 Over 50 Lifetime Achievement Award.

City and State will feature Skurnik in a commemorative magazine published January 12 as part of its inaugural Who’s Who in Political Consulting and Communications issue.

