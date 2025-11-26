Food Containers Market to Reach $479.09 Billion by 2029 with 10.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Containers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Food Containers Market Size And Growth?

The market size for food containers has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $298.77 billion in 2024 to $322.85 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The historic growth in this sector has been facilitated by factors such as the need for food preservation and extended shelf lives, the rising preference for convenience amid hectic lifestyles, growing urbanization and population, strict food safety regulations, and concerns over sustainability.

The market size for food containers is anticipated to witness swift expansion in the forthcoming years, achieving a size of $479.09 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The escalation in the projected phase is primarily due to factors such as customization and branding, health and safety issues, online food delivery and meal kits, changes in regulations and packaging standards. Significant trends expected during this period encompass developments in material science, meal preparation and portion control, alternatives to single-use plastics, intelligent packaging, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Download a free sample of the food containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5670&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Food Containers Market?

The growth of the food container market is expected to be driven by a rise in the consumption of processed and frozen packaged food. Ingredients such as artificial colors, flavors, and other chemical additives found in processed food can lead to obesity and chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. However, due to the fast-paced lifestyle of modern society, there's been a surge in the consumption of these processed and frozen packaged foods. This surge in consumption results in an increased demand for such foods, prompting the food processing and packaging industries to develop products with higher nutritional value and minimal side effects. As per the 2022 report by the American Frozen Food Institute, the sales of frozen food in the US surpassed $72 billion. Furthermore, nearly 98.6% of US households purchase frozen food at least once annually. Thus, the demand for processed and packaged food is fuelling the need for food containment containers.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Food Containers Market?

Major players in the Food Containers include:

• Amcor plc

• Plastipak Holdings Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Graham Packaging Company Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• Printpack Incorporated

• Ardagh Group

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• Graphic Packaging International LLC

• Anchor Glass Container Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Food Containers Market?

Major shifts towards more advanced technology are a significant trend impacting the food container sector. Tech-based innovations have revolutionized the food production industry and its related sectors, introducing concepts like recyclable packaging, intelligent packing solutions, and microscopic packaging. These technologies work to increase the longevity of food, and minimize immediate contamination. The recycling technique is particularly prevalent in packaging production, serving to enable businesses to adopt circular packaging methodologies. This recyclable packaging technology extends to mono-material packaging as well, which prevents the need for a multi-tiered packaging system. Such innovations in recyclable packing are a significant technological breakthrough. For instance, HuhtamäkiOyj, a Finland-originating consumer packing business, debuted a novel, recyclable ice cream packaging solution relying on paper-based technology in October 2022. This new food container design promotes recyclability and environmental sustainability.

How Is The Food Containers Market Segmented?

The food containers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Bottles and Jars, Cans, Cups and Tubs, Boxes

2) By Material: Plastic, Metal, Glass

3) By Application: Meat Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Fruits and Vegetables

Subsegments:

1) By Bottles and Jars: Glass Bottles And Jars, Plastic Bottles And Jars, Metal Bottles And Jars

2) By Cans: Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans, Tinplate Cans

3) By Cups and Tubs: Disposable Cups, Reusable Cups, Food Tubs

4) By Boxes: Carton Boxes, Rigid Boxes, Folding Boxes

View the full food containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-containers-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Food Containers Market?

In 2024, the dominant region in the Food Containers market was Asia-Pacific, which is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Containers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report

Food And Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report

Food Pathogens Detection Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogens-detection-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.