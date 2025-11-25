Terra Quantum brings quantum innovation to medicine: laser technology targets world’s leading cause of human mortality

Terra Quantum

A quantum breakthrough in medical technology aims to transform cardiovascular care and reduce global mortality.

The treatments existing today are limited. Stents and drugs can only delay the progression of vascular disease. Our new laser solution restores arterial flexibility at the microscopic level.” — Markus Pflitsch, CEO and Founder of Terra Quantum

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Quantum, a global leader in quantum technology solutions, has unveiled a groundbreaking medical innovation that promises to revolutionize the treatment of cardiovascular disease, the world’s number one mortality cause.

Terra Quantum has developed a next-generation medical laser system that uses a patented real-time feedback mechanism to precisely control how energy is delivered into biological tissue. Instead of causing uncontrolled thermal damage, the system guides the laser into a narrow therapeutic zone where microscopic mechanical and structural changes occur without harming surrounding cells. This controlled, non- destructive remodeling restores elasticity to calcified or stiffened tissue, enabling minimally invasive applications in cardiology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Addressing a Human Crisis

Every year, millions of people die from heart attacks and strokes caused by hardened arteries and detached vascular plaques. In the U.S. alone, the direct healthcare cost of heart disease exceeds $100 billion cases annually. “The treatments existing today are limited. Stents and drugs can only delay the inevitable progression of vascular disease,” said Markus Pflitsch, Founder & CEO of Terra Quantum. “Our new laser solution restores arterial flexibility at the microscopic level, offering hope for healing of millions of people worldwide.”

How it works

The Terra Quantum laser system harnesses ultrafast computing and real-time feedback diagnostics to remodel calcified plaques without damaging surrounding tissue. Early proof-of-concept results showed:

• 28% increase in arterial lumen area

• 2.4x improvement in arterial compliance

• Safe, minimally invasive treatment with “cold lithotripsy” technology

From lab to clinic

The scientific foundation of this innovation is published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Terra Quantum, in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, is now advancing toward:

- Developing a prototype laser device.

- Testing and calibration with advanced imaging methods.

- Clinical trials leading to FDA 510(k) approval.

Quantum technology serving humanity

“This is a defining moment where quantum innovation directly improves human health,” said Pflitsch. “Our mission is to apply cutting-edge science not just to industry, but to humanity’s greatest challenges, starting with cardiovascular disease.”

