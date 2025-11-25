Seafood Market Set to Reach $193,913.6 Million by 2027, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 2.5%

Seafood Market

Rise in awareness regarding health benefits associated with seafood, change in lifestyle and consumer preference & disposable income of people propel the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global seafood industry was estimated at $159.31 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $193.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in awareness regarding health benefits associated with seafood, change in lifestyle and consumer preference, and disposable income of people fuel the growth of the global seafood market. In addition, the extensive availability of a variety of different species boost the market growth. On the other hand, depletion of wild fish stock impedes the growth to certain extent. However, surge in collaboration between manufacturers and food service providers anticipates to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2693 Depletion of sea species has restrained the seafood market growth; however, sustainable fishing may increase the supply of seafood to meet the emerging demand. Collaboration of fishermen and fish farmers with processors, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and food service providers is expected to provide a solution to resolve the environmental issues and further help in making the seafood market environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.Seafood is a low-calorie food, which is high in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, thereby offering numerous health benefits. The growth of the global seafood market is driven by increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. In addition, upsurge in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period. However, depletion of wild stock of fishes in seas act as the major restraint for the market. Conversely, rise in collaboration between manufacturers and food service providers is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the global market. The global seafood market is segmented into type, application, and region.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seafood-market/purchase-options Based on region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2019, holding around two-third of the global seafood market size . In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to surge in disposable income, increase in trend of dining out, and rise in number of fast food restaurants in this region. Simultaneously, North America would register the CAGR of 1.6% by 2027.Key players in the industry-Kangamiut Seafood A/SAmerican Seafoods CompanyPhillips Foods, Inc.Pacific SeafoodTrident Seafoods Corporation.Thai Union Group PCLLee Fishing CompanyLeigh FisheriesMarine Harvest ASAFor Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2693 Trending Reports:Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-seafood-market-A17387 Seafood Processing Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seafood-processing-equipment-market Halal Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/halal-food-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.