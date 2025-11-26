Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $13.3 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Custom T-Shirt Printing  Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market Through 2025?
The market size of custom t-shirt printing has significantly expanded over the past few years. An increase from $8.17 billion in 2024 to $8.93 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, is projected. The factors that have contributed to this growth during the historical period include trends in customization and personalization.

Expectations are high for a significant acceleration in the custom t-shirt printing market size in the upcoming years, with a projected value of $13.3 billion by 2029. This increase, anticipated to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, is largely attributed to factors such as increased sports and event merchandising, corporate branding, expansion in the global market, pop culture and fandom merchandise, and evolving trends in athleisure and activewear. In addition, the growth in the forecasted period is significantly influenced by trends such as the utilization of virtual fitting rooms and augmented reality, the incorporation of eco-friendly inks and materials, commitment towards sustainable and eco-friendly printing, swift on-demand printing, and the application of advanced digital printing technologies.

Download a free sample of the custom t-shirt printing  market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5969&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market?
The custom t-shirt market is poised for growth, propelled by an increase in government spending in sports activities. Customized t-shirts enhance the unique look of team players in sports events and heightens the team's visibility. For example, the Rugby Football Union (RFU), England's rugby union governing body, reported that the 'Impact '25' initiative had received over £12 million in government funding to further women's rugby in England. Their target is to see female player involvement rise to 100,000 by 2027. This investment not just aids in the sport's progress, but also stimulates demand for customized t-shirt printing. Teams and clubs are keen on creating exclusive clothing that boosts their identity and visibility during matches. Hence, the escalating government investment in sports activities is fueling the expansion of the custom t-shirt market.

Which Players Dominate The Custom T-Shirt Printing  Industry Landscape?
Major players in the Custom T-Shirt Printing  include:

• CafePress Inc.
• CustomInk LLC
• Printful Inc.
• RushOrderTees
• Spreadshirt Group
• TheBlueGeckoPrinting
• Threadbird LLC
• UberPrints Inc.
• Vistaprint BV
• Inkmonk

What Are The Future Trends Of The Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market?
The emergence of technological innovations and the introduction of new products are major trends gaining prominence in the customised t-shirt printing market. Firms involved in the custom t-shirt market are unveiling new offerings to elevate the user experience. To illustrate, the Japan-based Roland Corporation, known for its electronic musical devices, electronic equipment, and software, unveiled the Texart XT-640S-DTG t-shirt printer. This new innovation allows the printing of colourful designs, images, logos, and even written text directly onto various kinds of T-shirts and attire made of cotton, cotton-rich materials, and white polyester using high-density White and CMYK sublimation inks. The product uses the latest edition of ErgoSoft Roland's RIP, which boasts variable data and an auto-white feature. Its speed, precision, and adaptability make it an excellent choice for those transitioning from screen printing to digital, companies already possessing several direct-to-garment machines, brands aiming to bring production in-house, garment embroidery businesses seeking product line expansion, among others.

Global Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region
The custom t-shirt printing  market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Printing Technique: Screen Printing, Digital Printing, Plot Printing
2) By Design: Graphic Designs, Artwork
3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Subsegments:
1) By Screen Printing: Traditional Screen Printing, Automatic Screen Printing, Specialty Screen Printing
2) By Digital Printing: Direct-to-Garment (DTG) Printing, Dye Sublimation Printing, Inkjet Printing
3) By Plot Printing: Vinyl Plot Printing, Heat Transfer Vinyl Printing, Cut Vinyl Printing

View the full custom t-shirt printing  market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/custom-t-shirt-printing-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Custom T-Shirt Printing  Market?
In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the custom T-shirt printing market and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected time frame. The report on the custom T-shirt printing market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

