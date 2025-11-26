Commercial Flooring Market to Grow at 6.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Commercial Flooring Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the commercial flooring market has seen a consistent surge in its size. The market size is projected to expand from $65.91 billion in 2024 to $69.2 billion a year later, a growth equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The historic period's growth can be traced back to a rise in commercial construction ventures, evolving design and aesthetic trends, a heightened demand for durability and maintenance, growing environmental and sustainability issues, and an upsurge in renovation and replacement needs.

Anticipations of robust expansion are on the horizon for the commercial flooring market in the forthcoming years. The market is predicted to scale up to $89.36 billion in 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The augmentation in the projected timeframe is linked to practices revolving around the circular economy, rising market demand, the escalating necessity for robust and easy-to-maintain flooring, safety and anti-slip conditions, and an expanding real estate sector. Major tendencies in the forecast span encompass innovation in flooring materials, advanced techniques for flooring installation, technological strides, creative solutions, and strategic alliances.

Download a free sample of the commercial flooring market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7788&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Commercial Flooring Market?

The cause for the expansion of the commercial flooring market is largely attributed to steep urbanization. When people move from rural areas to cities, it increases the need for residences and commercial spaces, in turn stimulating the construction industry and, as a result, the market for commercial flooring. As cited in a report by Ethiopia's Addis Ababa University Ethiopian Institute of Architecture, Building Construction, and City Development, it is predicted that the urban populace worldwide will reach 6.3 billion by 2050. Adding credibility to this, the World Cities Report 2022 authored by the United Nations Human Settlement Programme, a UN agency in Kenya, currently states, 55% of the global population live in city areas, with a projection of this statistic increasing to 68% by 2050. Consequently, the surge in urbanization propels the growth of the hook lifts and skips loaders market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Commercial Flooring Market?

Major players in the Commercial Flooring include:

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Amtico International Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Flowcrete Group Ltd.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Interface Inc.

• Gerflor SAS

• Hanwha Group

• Congoleum Corporation

• NOX Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Commercial Flooring Market?

Product innovation has been identified as a principal emerging trend in the commercial flooring market. Companies are increasingly valuing innovation in their products to maintain their market relevance while also facilitating growth and progress. High-profile businesses in the commercial flooring market are concentrating on product innovation to fulfill customer needs. An example of this is Welspun Flooring, an Indian commercial and residential flooring manufacturer, which introduced an anti-viral range of flooring solutions. The flooring has a unique coating of silver ion and titanium oxide that obstructs the virus proliferation by 99.68%, even including the COVID-19 virus. Some of the distinguishing attributes of the flooring are anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-microbial properties. The anti-microbial layer fortifies the flooring against stains, discolorations caused by bacteria, fungi, and unwanted smells in carpet tiles. Furthermore, these products have additional protection from various microorganisms encompassing domestic dust mites, algae, and fungi; it thereby actively curbs the growth of these microorganisms within objects.

How Is The Commercial Flooring Market Segmented?

The commercial flooring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Soft Covering Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring, Seamless Flooring, Wood and Laminate

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail, Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

3) By Application: Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Public Buildings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Soft Covering Flooring: Carpet Tiles, Broadloom Carpets, Area Rugs

2) By Resilient Flooring: Vinyl Flooring, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT), Rubber Flooring

3) By Non-Resilient Flooring: Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles, Stone Flooring, Concrete Flooring

4) By Seamless Flooring: Epoxy Flooring, Polyurethane Flooring, Self-Leveling Flooring

5) By Wood and Laminate: Hardwood Flooring, Engineered Wood Flooring, Laminate Flooring

View the full commercial flooring market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-flooring-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Commercial Flooring Market?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the commercial flooring market. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Commercial Flooring Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-furnishings-and-floor-coverings-global-market-report

Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-floor-coating-global-market-report

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-floor-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.