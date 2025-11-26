Biometrics In Government Market Size Worth $11.78 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biometrics In Government Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Biometrics In Government Market Worth?

The market size of biometrics in government has seen a significant surge recently. It is expected to rise from the 2024 value of $6.13 billion to $7.02 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This expansion during the historic period is due to factors such as rising national security worries, an increase in e-government services, the development of national ID programs, an upturn in prison and correctional facilities, and a heightened demand for systems that detect and prevent fraud.

The market for biometrics in government is projected to experience a quick surge in the upcoming years. The estimated market value is expected to reach $11.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The projected expansion during this period can be attributed to the increased need for improved border security, significant investment in AI-powered biometric solutions, the rise of e-visas and e-passports, heightened security concerns, and escalated security actions. Major forthcoming trends include advancements in technology, the implementation of facial recognition for border management, biometric systems for voter registration, the inclusion of biometric verification, and the application of voice authentication.

What Are The Factors Driving The Biometrics In Government Market?

The escalation in security worries is predicted to propel the expansion of biometrics in the government sector in the future. Security apprehensions allude to possible threats, susceptibilities, or risks that may breach the integrity, discretion, or accessibility of information, systems, or physical resources. The rise in safety issues is attributed to several factors, such as cybersecurity hazards, physical security, supply chain safety, legal compliance, terrorism and political volatility, and individual privacy. Government-situated biometrics applications augment security, boost the proficiency of service provision, and aid in reducing risks tied to identity deception and unauthorized entry. For instance, as per the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a law enforcement agency based in the US, there was a 127% increase in complaints regarding investment fraud in March 2023, escalating from $1.45 billion in 2021 to $3.31 billion in 2022. Hence, the rising frequency of cash withdrawals is spurring growth in the government market sector for biometrics.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biometrics In Government Market?

Major players in the Biometrics In Government include:

• Qualcomm Technology Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

• IDEMIA Group SAS

• HID Global Corporation

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• secunet Security Networks AG

• Daon Inc.

• Dreamlog Identification System GmbH

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Biometrics In Government Sector?

Leading corporations in the government biometrics realm are concentrating their efforts on the production of innovative identification solutions, like vein authentication, to improve both security and precision. Vein authentication, alternatively known as vascular biometrics or vein pattern recognition, is a method of biometric verification that employs the distinct configurations of a person's veins in their hand, finger, or elsewhere for identifying and verifying purposes. For instance, Uniken, an American software firm, introduced palm vein authentication to its REL-ID security platform in May 2024. Palm vein authentication is a form of biometric security that utilizes the distinctive vein patterns in an individual's palm for identity verification. This technology offers an extremely secure and user-friendly way for clients to verify their identities while accessing their financial investment accounts or performing transactions, for example, in the finance, healthcare and e-government sectors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biometrics In Government Market Share?

The biometrics in government market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Contactless, Contact-Based, Hybrid Or Multimodal

2) By Components: Hardware, Software

3) By Mode: Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palmprint Recognition, Vein Recognition, Signature Recognition, Voice Recognition, Other Modes

4) By Application: Border Control, Public Safety, Voter Registration, Latent Fingerprint Matching, National ID

5) By End User: Civil, Military, Law Enforcement, E-Passport, E-Visas, Commercial, Healthcare And Welfare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Contactless: Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Print Recognition, Vein Recognition

2) By Contact-Based: Fingerprint Recognition, Hand Geometry Recognition, Signature Recognition

3) By Hybrid or Multimodal: Fingerprint + Facial Recognition, Fingerprint + Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition + Iris Recognition, Voice + Face Recognition

4) By Other Multimodal Combinations

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biometrics In Government Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominating region in the biometrics in government market. The report predicts Asia-Pacific to be the region with the most rapid growth in the future. Other regions considered in the report on the biometrics in government market include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

