OnScene Launches Pakistan’s First Creator-Led Live Shopping Platform for Real-Time Buying and Selling

OnScene, a new live shopping app built in Pakistan, introduces creator-led, real-time buying and selling for Gen Z users

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnScene has officially launched as Pakistan’s first creator-led live shopping platform, offering a new way for users to buy and sell products in real time. Designed with a mobile-first approach, OnScene brings livestream commerce, one of the fastest-growing global trends, directly to the Pakistani market.

The platform allows sellers, creators, and small businesses to go live from their smartphones, display products, interact with viewers, and close sales instantly. Instead of browsing static images or listings, buyers watch real people demonstrate products in real time, ask questions, and make informed purchase decisions on the spot. This creates a high-trust, community-driven shopping experience rarely found in traditional online marketplaces.

OnScene is built for Pakistan’s Gen Z audience, who prefer authenticity, transparency, and fast, interactive content. By combining live video, real-time engagement, and integrated checkout, the platform aims to give young sellers and creators a direct path to building their own online shops without technical barriers.

Beyond creators, OnScene supports small businesses looking for a new sales channel, as well as established brands that want to engage audiences more directly. Early adopters of live commerce in international markets have shown higher conversion rates, stronger customer trust, and more efficient product discovery, trends OnScene aims to replicate locally.

The app includes features such as seamless streaming, real-time commenting, product showcasing, and a secure checkout flow. All sellers can manage their inventory, track engagement, and analyze performance inside the app, making it a complete solution for livestream commerce.

OnScene represents a shift toward a more interactive, creator-powered digital economy in Pakistan. By empowering users to sell authentically and instantly, the platform hopes to redefine how online shopping works in the region.

For press inquiries, collaborations, or platform access, please reach out via email. support@OnScene.pk

