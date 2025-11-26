Student Enrollment Management Software Market CAGR to be at 12.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $4.88 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Student Enrollment Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Student Enrollment Management Software Market?

There has been a rapid expansion in the size of the student enrollment management software market in the latest years. The market, which will have catapulted from $2.71 billion in 2024 to $3.07 billion in 2025, is predicted to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The surge during the historical period can be linked to a growing requirement for digitalization in the academic sector, the emergence of online education platforms, climbing rates of student enrollment, the necessity for efficient administrative mechanisms, and a changing regulatory environment.

In the coming years, the market size of student enrollment management software is set to experience a swift expansion. It is predicted to reach a value of $4.88 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The anticipated growth within this period could be due to the adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased emphasis on personalized learning experiences, heightened competition among academic establishments, demand for platforms conducive to mobile use, and a strong focus on cybersecurity measures. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period encompass predictive analytics being used for enrollment projections, integration of gamification features in registration procedures, the emergence of chatbots in student support services, application of blockchain technology for secure verification of credentials, and collaborative partnerships between software providers and educational institutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Student Enrollment Management Software Market?

The increasing attention on improving the experience and satisfaction of students is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the student enrollment management software market. The notion of student experience and satisfaction encompasses the holistic view and gratification students have towards their educational journey, including elements like academic assistance, campus ambience, resources, and engagement prospects. This enhanced focus is influenced by aspects such as intensifying rivalry between educational establishments, transforming student anticipations, and the acknowledged link between student contentment and institutional achievement. The student enrollment management software plays a crucial role in intensifying the emphasis on student experience and satisfaction by simplifying administrative operations, enabling personalized dialogues, and offering insights for better student engagement and retention approaches. For example, as per the Education and Training Statistics revealed by the UK-based Department for Education in November 2023, the pupil enrollment in maintained schools during the academic cycle of 2022/23 scaled to 10,094,231, exhibiting an augmentation of 65,653 students in comparison to the preceding year, 2021/22. Thus, the escalating focus on student experience and satisfaction is fueling the growth of the student enrollment management software market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Student Enrollment Management Software Market?

Major players in the Student Enrollment Management Software include:

• Salesforce Inc.

• Workday Inc.

• K-12

• Blackbaud Inc.

• Ellucian

• PowerSchool

• Infinite Campus

• Hobsons Inc.

• Illuminate Education Inc.

• Campus Management Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Student Enrollment Management Software Industry?

Leading companies in the student enrollment management software market are shifting their attention towards creating improved solutions by merging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into enrollment systems to gain an upper hand in the market. The integration of AI and automation in student enrollment management software enhances the enrollment process for students, smoothens procedures for institutions, and supports data-driven decision making, resulting in better outcomes for both the students and the institutions. For example, in September 2023, Watermark LLC, a company based in the US providing educational software, embedded generative AI into its tools for higher education. This platform incorporates features such as generating outcomes, parsing curriculum vitae (CV), enhancing personalization, increasing operational efficiency, refining recruitment and enrollment strategies, and developing ethical AI. The importance of this integration in the student enrollment management software stems from its ability to streamline operations, offer customized educational experiences, improve recruitment processes, ensure ethical AI development, and ultimately boost student engagement, success, and institutional effectiveness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Student Enrollment Management Software Market Report?

The student enrollment management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

2) By Deployment: Hosted, Installed

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription, One-Time

4) By Application: Schools, Universities, Training Institutions, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-Based: Software As A Service (SaaS), Managed Services

2) By On-Premises: Licensed Software, Self-Hosted Solutions

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Student Enrollment Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the student enrollment management software market. It is projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the upcoming period. The market report for the student enrollment management software encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

