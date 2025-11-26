Solidicon Announces Partnership with Francis Ngannou for Official Branded Game

Francis Ngannou teams up with Solidicon to launch a new iGaming experience.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solidicon today announced a new partnership with mixed martial artist and professional boxer Francis Ngannou to develop an officially licensed game featuring his name, likeness, and persona.Under the agreement, Solidicon will lead the full design and development process using its in-house technology and production resources. The project will integrate elements from Ngannou’s athletic career and public identity, with the goal of delivering an authentic representation of the athlete within the game.“I'm proud to partner up with SOLIDICON on this project to bring a real combat sport spirit into the world of gaming. My journey has always been filled with resilience, discipline, dedication and self believing at every given point. With this game, we're giving fans a chance to feel the same energy. I'm excited to see people around the world step into my shoes and experience the power behind every single punch.” Said Francis Ngannou.“We are delighted to officially link up with Francis Ngannou, who is an undisputed all-time legend in the fields of mixed martial arts and boxing. Francis' achievements and journey are truly inspirational, it is a privilege to be trusted with carrying his image forward into the sphere of online gaming,” said Robert Ackerman, CEO of Solidicon.Details regarding the game’s features and structure will be shared as development continues, with release scheduled for December 2025.About Francis NgannouFrancis Ngannou is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer from Cameroon, known for his achievements across global combat sports organizations.About SolidiconSolidicon is an iGaming technology company specializing in the development of digital games and interactive entertainment products for partners.

