Ellie.ai Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise-Grade Data Security for Global Customers

ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Ellie.ai achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, validating enterprise-grade data security and compliance standards for global customers.

Our customers rely on Ellie.ai to design, govern, and scale data products across the most complex and regulated environments. Achieving certification validates the trust our clients place in us.” — Sami Hero, CEO of Ellie Technologies

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellie Technologies Inc, primarily known as Ellie.ai, the leading full-stack data modeling platform, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The certification was conducted and awarded by Prescient Security, a global leader in security auditing and compliance services.This milestone underscores Ellie.ai’s ongoing commitment to the highest levels of security, governance, and operational excellence as the company continues to serve some of the world’s most demanding enterprises across financial services, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.“Our customers rely on Ellie.ai to design, govern, and scale data products across the most complex and regulated environments,” said Sami Hero, CEO of Ellie Technologies. “Achieving ISO 27001 certification validates the trust our enterprise clients place in us and demonstrates our commitment to protecting their data with industry-leading security and compliance standards.”ISO 27001 certification requires rigorous, independent validation of a company’s security program, covering areas such as risk management, access controls, secure development, incident response, vendor management, and continuous monitoring. Ellie’s certification confirms that its internal processes, infrastructure, and operational controls meet global best practices for safeguarding sensitive information.Ellie’s customers include major banks, insurers, telecom operators, industrial manufacturers, and other large enterprises that depend on robust, scalable, and secure data foundations. The ISO 27001 certification strengthens even further Ellie’s position as a trusted partner to leading organizations undergoing modernization and AI-driven transformation across globally distributed and regulated environments.About Ellie TechnologiesEllie.ai is the first full-stack data modeling platform that helps enterprises design, govern, and scale data products across complex organizations. Combining visual data modeling, product-centric workflows, governance automation, and cross-team collaboration, Ellie.ai enables companies to modernize their data ecosystems and unlock value from AI and analytics. Ellie.ai is the first semantic data modeling platform leveraging AI to assist users build better models that reflect reality, are easy to understand and scale. Ellie serves customers across financial services, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, and other data-intensive industries worldwide. Learn more: www.ellie.ai About Prescient SecurityPrescient Security is a global top 20 independent audit and penetration testing company offering cybersecurity, compliance, and assurance firm providing end-to-end services including penetration testing, security auditing, standards certification, and cloud infrastructure assessments. Prescient supports companies across industries in achieving and maintaining world-class security standards. Read more about Prescient Security here: https://prescientsecurity.com/

