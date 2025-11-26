Organizational Change Management Software Market Forecasted to Achieve US $6.44 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Organizational Change Management Software Market In 2025?

The market size for software related to organizational change management has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $2.92 billion in 2024 to $3.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The impressive growth during the historic phase can be credited to factors such as globalization, intricate change initiatives, employee satisfaction and engagement, cost efficiency and reduction, and leadership within organizational culture.

It is expected that the market size for organizational change management software will experience significant growth in the coming years, rising to a value of $6.44 billion by 2029, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The anticipated growth during this forecasted period can be tied to factors such as digital transformation, the rise of remote work and team distribution, increased usage of AI and automation, data privacy and cybersecurity issues, cultural shifts, and initiatives for health and wellness. Key trends expected during this period include the integration of AI and machine learning, improved user experience, integration into collaboration tools, an increased focus on employee wellness, and adaptive, iterative methodologies.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Organizational Change Management Software Market?

The anticipated surge in the organizational change management software market is attributed to the growing demand for remote management. Essentially, remote management involves the supervision and control of systems, operations, resources, or devices from a remote location, typically utilizing remote access technologies and tools. The recent uptick in remote work, technological progress, and the requirement for cost effectiveness and business stability are key drivers of this growing demand. Organizational change management software plays a critical role in assessing the repercussions of integrating remote access, monitoring, and administration abilities into current procedures, pinpointing potential pushback from stakeholders, and developing strategies to synchronize operations with remote management goals. For instance, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US government agency, revealed that the proportion of employees working remotely climbed to 42.2% in 2022, a notable increase from 37.4% in 2021. As such, remote management needs are stimulating the expansion of the organizational change management software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Organizational Change Management Software Industry?

Major players in the Organizational Change Management Software include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Accenture Plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Bain & Company Inc.

• Change Compass Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Organizational Change Management Software Market In The Globe?

The key players in the organizational change management software market are gradually incorporating specific modules or features such as regulatory change management to meet regulatory compliance requirements and simplify change management procedures. These comprehensive RCM functionalities let organizations handle regulatory modifications, evaluate their repercussions on business strategies, and implement the required changes smoothly as a part of more extensive change management projects. For example, in July 2022, Onspring, an American software company, introduced its Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution. This solution is specifically developed to provide real-time visibility and control over regulatory changes and their compliance outcomes for enterprises. It sends real-time alerts to compliance teams about regulatory modifications and current obligations, making it possible to commence impact assessments for associated risks and determining necessary rectifications. Organizations can employ a systematic, integrated, and automated process to manage regulatory change with the help of Onspring's RCM solution.

What Segments Are Covered In The Organizational Change Management Software Market Report?

The organizational change management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Cloud-based, On-premises

2) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

3) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Government And Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction And Real Estate, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud-based: SaaS (Software As A Service), Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud

2) By On-premises: Enterprise License, Perpetual License, One-Time License, Subscription

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Organizational Change Management Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for organizational change management software. The growth forecast for this region remains promising. The report on this market included several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

