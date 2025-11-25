Global Leading Gas Manufacturer Luoming Demonstrates Medical-Grade Gas Solutions at Beijing Expo

YANCHENG, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu Luoming Purification Technology Co., Ltd., a Global Leading Gas Manufacturer specializing in high-purity and medical-grade gas systems, has showcased its cutting-edge medical gas solutions at the recent exhibition in Beijing. The featured highlight was the company’s advanced medical oxygen generator system, designed for hospitals, clinics and emergency care settings. This system adopts PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) molecular-sieve technology to produce oxygen at high purity — typically 93% ± 2% for standard models and up to 99.5% for high-purity versions. The unit incorporates multi-stage filtration, intelligent control with remote monitoring, automatic fault alarms and a modular design for flexible deployment. According to Luoming’s product page, the medical molecular sieve oxygen generator is described as a fast, safe, cost-effective alternative to bottled or liquid oxygen for medical institutions.Industry Outlook: Growth and Trends in Medical-Grade Gas SolutionsThe global healthcare landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. Growing demand for reliable on-site oxygen generation stems from a combination of factors: increasing numbers of hospitals and clinics in emerging markets, heightened awareness of supply chain risks (especially following the pandemic), and more stringent regulatory standards for medical gases. On-site generation of oxygen plants reduces dependence on cylinder deliveries, mitigates logistical bottlenecks, and supports continuous supply in critical patient care areas. The market for medical oxygen generators is forecast to grow robustly as healthcare providers move toward decentralized supply models.In China, policy support for the “medical + industrial” supply infrastructure, along with domestic manufacturers upgrading to meet Class II medical device certifications, has created a favourable environment for companies like Luoming. According to its website, Luoming holds international credentials such as CE, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485, along with a medical device production licence, enabling them to address both domestic and export markets. Technological innovations—such as remote monitoring, modular expansion, ultra-quiet designs, and high-altitude (plateau) oxygen supply systems—are shaping the next phase of growth. For example, Luoming offers generators capable of up to 99.5% purity and systems designed for plateau environments (where oxygen concentration is challenging). As healthcare providers increasingly seek cost-efficient, reliable and safe solutions, the medical gas generation sector stands poised for significant expansion.Showcasing at the Beijing International Medical Equipment ExpoAt the recent exhibition held in Beijing, Luoming’s participation attracted extensive interest from hospital purchasing teams, international distributors and medical-gas systems integrators. The company displayed its flagship medical molecular sieve oxygen generator, alongside its medical-onsite oxygen filling system, portable oxygen respirator units and other related gas-generation equipment. According to the company’s news item, the exhibit emphasized the company’s ability to tailor on-site solutions for hospitals facing cylinder shortages or remote clinics with limited logistics. Demonstrations highlighted features such as the automatic switching of adsorption towers, real-time oxygen concentration monitoring, and remote alarm/maintenance functions. Visitors were able to view models showing how excess oxygen output can be stored or refilled into cylinders for distribution—a system particularly suited to regions with limited infrastructure. The expo provided Luoming with an important platform to engage with global partners, explore export opportunities and reinforce its ambition to serve the international healthcare-gas market.Luoming’s Core Strengths, Product Applications and Customer ImpactLuoming was founded in May 2020 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzhou Hengda Purification Equipment Co., Ltd… With a manufacturing campus of over 16,000 m² integrating R&D, production, sales and service, the company achieved its Class II Medical Device Production Licence by the end of 2022. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of gas-generation and purification equipment, including:Medical molecular sieve oxygen generators (standard purity at 93%±2%) for general hospital wards, ICUs and surgical suites.High-purity medical oxygen generators (up to 99.5% purity) for critical care, emergency centres and aviation-grade applications.Medical-onsite oxygen filling systems: enabling hospitals or remote facilities to generate oxygen onsite, use part of it directly and store the surplus in cylinders for resale or backup.Portable oxygen respirators / mobile generator cabins: for rapid-deployment, field or home-care scenarios where traditional infrastructure is limited.Module oxygen generators and other gas-related systems (aviation high-purity oxygen, medical compressed-air systems, portable cylinders) to meet diverse customer requirements.Applications span hospitals, nursing-homes, clinics, home oxygen therapy and healthcare centres. Luoming’s systems are also applied in remote or high-altitude (“plateau”) environments, offering enhanced oxygen supply in challenging conditions. On the customer front, Luoming’s website mentions export markets including Russia, Switzerland, Côte d’Ivoire, Myanmar, Burundi, Ghana, Brazil and Congo. These cases underline the company’s global reach and ability to meet varied regulatory and logistical demands.Key strengths that set Luoming apart include its deep technical expertise in PSA technology, its product certifications (CE, ISO 9001, ISO 13485) and its strong after-sales service (installation, commissioning, maintenance) scheme. These capabilities enable the company to deliver turnkey oxygen-generation solutions that meet critical safety, reliability and regulatory requirements.Why Choose LuomingWhen healthcare providers or system integrators evaluate gas-generation suppliers, Luoming stands out for several compelling reasons:Proven Medical-Grade Technology: With certified performance at 93%±2% purity—or up to 99.5% in high-purity models—Luoming’s systems meet strict medical-device standards and are backed by dual-tower PSA technology, automated valves, and intelligent control systems.Comprehensive Product Range: From large-scale hospital plants to portable mobile units, Luoming offers tailored solutions across the spectrum of care settings.Global Certifications & Quality Assurance: Holding CE, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, along with a medical-device licence, Luoming ensures that its equipment aligns with international regulatory requirements.Flexible, Cost-Efficient Deployment: On-site generation with Luoming systems reduces dependence on cylinder logistics, lowers long-term oxygen supply costs and supports scalability for future growth.Strong Service & Support: With end-to-end capabilities from design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning and remote monitoring, Luoming helps customers minimize downtime and optimize operational efficiency.International Export Experience: Established global customer base and diverse export cases demonstrate Luoming’s ability to support projects under different regulatory, climatic and logistic environments.For healthcare institutions, clinics and gas-system integrators seeking a trusted partner in medical-grade oxygen generation, Luoming offers a solid foundation in technology, quality and service readiness.For more detailed information about Luoming’s products and solutions, please visit: https://www.lmoxygenplant.com/

