Home Decor Market Projected to Reach $779.46 Billion with 4.5% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Home Decor Market Through 2025?

The size of the home decor market has experienced mild expansion over the recent years. It is projected to increase from $644.93 billion in 2024 to $654.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. Factors contributing to the growth in the past years include the impact of social media, the popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products, the internationalization of design, stability in the real estate market, and home improvement television programs.

In the coming years, the home decor market is anticipated to experience consistent growth, ballooning to a staggering $779.46 billion by 2029, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period is largely due to various factors such as the implementation of smart home technology, the adoption of wellness and biophilic design, emphasis on sustainability and circular design, the impact of influencers, and the blending of global cultural styles. Noteworthy trends expected to shape the market during the forecast include digital transformation and online retail shift, a growing preference for personalization and customization, emergence of subscription services and rental models, demand for multi-functional furniture, and the rise of augmented reality (AR) shopping.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Home Decor Market?

The escalation in the usage of smartphones and e-commerce platforms is predicted to boost the expansion of the home decor market in the future. A smartphone is defined as a portable electronic device offering cellular network and internet connectivity. This device proves beneficial in purchasing home decor goods like wall accents, cushions, drapes, and statuettes from a range of online e-commerce platforms. For instance, per the U.S. Department of Transportation's data in December 2023, exports and imports accounted for 11.7 percent of the tonnage and 20.6 percent of the value of freight dispatches in 2023. These statistics are expected to witness an upward trend with international trade predicted to constitute 13.8 percent of the tonnage and 21.7 percent of the value of goods transported across the United States by 2050. Consequently, the surge in smart device usage aids in fueling the home decor market growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Home Decor Market?

Major players in the Home Decor include:

• General Electric

• Inter IKEA Systems BV

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Wayfair Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

• IKEA USA

• Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

• Rooms To Go

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Home Decor Market In The Future?

Partnerships and alliances have recently become a prevalent trend within the home decor industry. Major players in the market are concentrating their efforts on forming strategic alliances to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in April 2022, Mitzi, a home decor company based in the United States, joined forces with Dabito, a multifaceted designer and the mind behind Old Brand New. This joint venture led to the creation of 12 fresh Mitzi pieces, ranging from innovative chandeliers to stylish wall sconces. Similarly, Ruggable, a US-based company known for its unique washable rugs, collaborated with Keith Haring Studio in April 2022. The result was a collection of 15 chenille rugs and 9 doormats, all adorned with the renowned American artist's characteristic line illustrations. Each of Ruggable's creations comprises a cushioned base and a removable (and machine washable) top layer.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Home Decor Market

The home decor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Furniture, Textile, Flooring, Other Products

2) By Price: Premium, Mass

3) By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Furniture: Living Room Furniture (Sofas, Chairs, Coffee Tables), Bedroom Furniture (Beds, Nightstands, Dressers), Dining Room Furniture (Tables, Chairs, Cabinets), Office Furniture (Desks, Chairs, Bookcases), Outdoor Furniture (Patio Sets, Loungers)

2) By Textile: Curtains And Drapes, Cushions And Throws, Rugs And Carpets, Table Linens (Tablecloths, Runners), Bed Linens (Sheets, Duvet Covers)

3) By Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl Flooring, Carpeting, Tiles

4) By Other Products: Wall Art (Paintings, Prints, Mirrors), Decorative Accessories (Vases, Sculptures, Candles), Lighting Fixtures (Lamps, Chandeliers, Wall Sconces), Storage Solutions (Baskets, Shelves, Organizers), Home Fragrances (Candles, Diffusers, Air Fresheners)

Global Home Decor Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the home decor market while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. The home decor market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

