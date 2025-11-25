Embotech and EUROGATE Complete 6-month Pilot of Autonomous Terminal Tractor in Landside and Waterside Operations

Waterside Operations: Autonomous Tractor Operating Under a Quay Crane Autonomous Tractor in Container Yard Operations Embotech's Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS) in operation at the EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven

Proving reliable autonomy for the complete horizontal transport cycle in a container terminal

Passing all tests confirms that autonomous technology can integrate with our operations and IT systems while meeting the highest safety standards.” — Henrik Landau, Project Manager EUROGATE

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUROGATE, one of Europe’s leading container terminal and logistics companies , and Embotech, a premier provider of autonomous driving solutions, have, in cooperation with MAFI, a trusted manufacturer of terminal tractors, and ICT Group, a renowned European provider of industrial technology solutions, successfully completed a pilot project demonstrating the maturity and flexibility of Embotech’s Autonomous Tractor Solutions (ATS) at the EUROGATE Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven. The project passed all tests for 18 different use cases, confirming that the system meets demanding port-logistics requirements.Key achievements include:• Interaction with rail crane terminal• Operations in mixed traffic and all-weather conditions• Exact positioning under quay cranes – ensuring precise container handovers for waterside operations.• Backwards driving with centimeter-level precision• Localization in GPS denied areas – safe & precise driving without reliance on satellite signals• Integration with Terminal IT – seamless connection between Embotech’s Fleet Management System (FMS) and the Equipment Control System (ECS) as gateway to TOSThe tests were performed on a MAFI terminal tractor with a NextG drive by wire, demonstrating that Embotech’s ATS is vehicle-agnostic and adaptable to different truck platforms.Voices from the Collaboration“Working with Embotech, MAFI and ICT on this pilot underscores how autonomous driving can be deployed safely and effectively in our terminal environment,” said Henrik Landau, Project Manager of this Proof-of-Concept at EUROGATE. “Passing all tests confirms that autonomous technology can integrate with our operations and IT systems while meeting the highest safety standards.”Embotech’s Head of Business Development Niklas Thomas added: “This collaboration with EUROGATE allowed us to prove that our ATS can serve as the main mode of horizontal transport on both Landside and Waterside. The successful pilot is an important milestone on the path to scalable, autonomous terminal logistics.”About the Autonomous Tractor Solution (ATS)Embotech’s ATS enables safe, fully autonomous operation of terminal tractors in container ports and logistics hubs. Designed for mixed-traffic environments and all-weather conditions, ATS executes complex maneuvers with real-time trajectory planning rather than pre-defined routes. The system integrates with terminal management and equipment control systems to optimize throughput and ensure consistent, safe operations without manual intervention.About EurogateEUROGATE – that is bundled port expertise: We operate container terminals in 5 countries. As a leading container terminal operator, our core competencies also include areas such as transportation, maintenance and packaging. Over the past decades, we have developed into a central hub in the continent’s trade and logistics infrastructure. With state-of-the-art technology and many years of experience, we advance global supply chains and international trade: Moving the global economy.About EmbotechEmbotech is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge autonomous driving solutions for industrial logistics, with a focus on Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) in passenger car factories and Autonomous Terminal Tractors (ATT) at port terminals and logistic centers. The company deliverssafe and reliable autonomous transportation by leveraging the real-time optimization technology it has been developing since 2013. Autonomous Logistics . Built to Deliver.Media Contact EurogateSteffen Leuthold, Head of Corporate Communicationssteffen.leuthold@eurogate.eu+ 49 (0) 421 1425-3803Media Contact EmbotechDr. Janine van Stiphout, Head of Communicationsjanine@embotech.com+ 41 (0) 76 527 4543

