Chinese National Pleads Guilty to South Florida Gift Card Fraud Scheme

MIAMI – A Chinese national pleaded guilty on Sept. 23 in Fort Pierce federal court for participating in a fraud scheme targeting grocery stores across South Florida, including St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

According to court records, between Jan. 14 and Dec. 17, 2024, Cao Yuan Liu, 22, and a co-conspirator traveled to grocery stores throughout Florida and tampered with gift cards. Investigators discovered cards in which the packaging had been carefully opened, serial numbers and PINs exposed or removed, and the packaging resealed to appear intact. Once unsuspecting customers purchased and activated the compromised cards, Liu and his co-conspirator illicitly accessed the funds for their own use.

“Gift card fraud schemes like this prey on unsuspecting consumers and erode trust in our everyday retail systems,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “Liu’s conviction sends a clear message: those who tamper with gift cards and steal from innocent consumers will be held accountable. Our Office is committed to protecting South Florida communities from these sophisticated fraud operations and ensuring justice for those affected.”

Surveillance footage captured Liu and his co-conspirator leaving multiple stores in a black Bentley SUV with a New York license plate. On Dec. 17, 2024, law enforcement located Liu and his co-conspirator, executed a search warrant at their shared Jensen Beach apartment, and recovered multiple tampered gift cards. Six days later, after seizing the Bentley SUV, law enforcement executed a search warrant of the vehicle and located additional gift cards linked to the scheme.

In total, investigators have identified approximately 42 grocery stores across Florida that were targeted.

Liu pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices. He faces up to five years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones and Acting Special Agent in Charge José R. Figueroa of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami made the announcement.

HSI Fort Pierce and Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney Carmen M. Lineberger is prosecuting this case.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov, under case number 25-cr-14043.

###