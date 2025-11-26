Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market to Reach USD $15.84 Billion by 2029 at 19.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of hereditary angioedema therapeutics. The market is projected to increase from a value of $6.68 billion in 2024 to approximately $7.77 billion in 2025, yielding a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors that contributed to the growth during the historical period include enhanced diagnosis and consciousness, widening access to treatment, research and development efforts, patient advocacy and education, along with regulatory authorizations.

The market for therapeutics in hereditary angioedema is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, growing to ""$15.84 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The anticipated growth can be credited to advances in targeted treatments, the worldwide expansion of the market, breakthroughs in gene therapy, practices in personalized medicine, and cooperative efforts in research and treatment. The forecast period is expected to see significant trends like global access initiatives, research on health economic outcomes, strategies for early intervention, and pediatric HAE therapeutics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market?

The growth of the hereditary angioedema market is anticipated to be propelled by the increasing incidence of the disorder. Hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic condition, is marked by recurring bouts of severe skin and mucous membrane swelling. This swelling, resulting from excess fluid accumulation or edema, can manifest anywhere in the body, such as hands, feet, face, intestines, or airways. For example, in June 2022, data from Rare Disease Advisor, a global healthcare professional's online resource, stated that 1 in every 50,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with hereditary angioedema, with prevalence estimates indicating a range from 1:10,000 to 1:150,000. HAE episodes prompt 15,000 to 30,000 emergency room visits annually in the US. Around 5.8% of HAE cases are diagnosed within 0 to 6 months, while another 5.8% take more than 10 years for diagnosis. Consequently, the hereditary angioedema market's expansion is being fuelled by this increasing prevalence.

Who Are The Key Players In The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Industry?

Major players in the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics include:

• Sanofi S.A.

• Pharming Healthcare Inc.

• Attune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• CSL Behring LLC

• KalVista Pharmaceutical Inc.

• CENTOGENE N.V.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market In The Globe?

In the therapeutics market for hereditary angioedema, one significant emerging trend is product innovation. To stay ahead in the market, major companies have been channeling their resources into creating groundbreaking products such as ligand-conjugated (LICA) experimental antisense drugs and gene therapy. For example, in March 2023, Intellia Therapeutics, an American clinical-stage biotech company, introduced a new Investigational New Drug (IND), NTLA-2002. This drug, approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, treats hereditary angioedema, further enabling the inclusion of the US in the company's ongoing global Phase 2 trial of Phase 1/2. Post a single dose of treatment, the target gene - kallikrein B1 (KLKB1), is permanently inactivated, effectively lowering plasma kallikrein protein activity and averting HAE attacks. NTLA-2002 is a promising candidate for in vivo genome editing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market Report?

The hereditary angioedema therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: C1 Esterase Inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Prophylaxis, On-demand

Subsegments:

1) By C1 Esterase Inhibitor: Plasma-Derived, Recombinant

2) By Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist: Icatibant

3) By Kallikrein Inhibitor: Ecallantide, Lanadelumab

4) By Other Drug Classes: Emerging Therapies





Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the worldwide market for hereditary angioedema therapeutics. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The market report for hereditary angioedema therapeutics encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

