Frank Impact Company Powers BLACK PEARL’s ‘No Single Use Fashion’ Campaign with Digital Product Passports

Frank Impact Company and BLACK PEARL collaborate to integrate full supply chain transparency through Digital Product Passports, empowering consumers with data

EAST SUSSEX, BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Impact Company has partnered with BLACK PEARL to deliver the brand’s ‘No Single Use Fashion’ campaign merchandise, using its proprietary sustainability platform, The Chain, to launch fully verified Digital Product Passports (DPPs).

This collaboration represents a major advancement in fashion transparency and accountability. Each product in the collection, including the NSUF Organic Cotton T-Shirts and Regenerative Hemp–Organic Cotton Hoodies, now carries a Digital Product Passport that allows customers to view verified information on material sourcing, production, certification, and environmental impact.

The campaign range includes NSUF T-shirts in cream and black, made from 100% organic cotton for a soft, breathable feel. The NSUF Hoodies (Cream & Black) are crafted from a blend of organic cotton and regenerative hemp, a lower-impact fibre known for its efficient growth and reduced input needs. All garments are produced in a Tier 1 factory in Bulgaria, where cutting, sewing, finishing, and packaging take place under one roof.

[Building Transparency from Concept to Customer]

With the upcoming EU regulations on traceability and circularity, BLACK PEARL partnered with Frank Impact Company to ensure complete compliance from design to delivery. Using The Chain, the consultancy guided the brand through data collection, supplier onboarding, and lifecycle mapping to achieve a fully traceable system.

Through the platform, BLACK PEARL’s sustainability team can now access real-time insights across suppliers, certifications, and product lifecycle data. Each garment carries a QR code that links directly to its DPP, providing consumers with credible, transparent information about the origins and impact of their purchase.

[A Shared Commitment to Responsible Fashion]

Frankie Hewitson, founder of Frank Impact Company & The Chain, explained that the project reflects a new chapter in how brands communicate their sustainability journey.

“Digital Product Passports are not just a compliance tool. They are a way to build trust and accountability. When a customer scans a QR code and sees verified sourcing and carbon data, it creates confidence in the product and the brand behind it.”

The Chain combines supplier data, certification tracking, and environmental performance in one secure platform. It helps brands meet EU expectations on traceability and responsible production while enabling efficiency and clarity across sustainability teams.

[Turning Compliance into a Transparency Initiative]

By integrating Digital Product Passports in the 'No Single Use Fashion’ campaign, BLACK PEARL has made transparency part of the product experience itself. The initiative allows consumers to explore verified data on materials, production locations, and carbon footprint, supporting the brand’s ongoing commitment to responsible design and ethical fashion innovation.

“I first met Frankie while I was mentoring with Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), and I’ve always admired her thought leadership and deep expertise in sustainable systems. It’s incredibly exciting for BLACK PEARL to be partnering with The Chain as a Digital Product Passport provider—not just on the No Single Use Fashion campaign, but beyond. Together, we’re helping bring transparent, future-ready solutions to the wider creative industry, supporting artists, brands, and businesses in building more responsible, traceable, and scalable supply chains.”

— Samata Pattinson, CEO & Founder, BLACK PEARL

[Leading Ahead of EU 2027 DPP Requirements]

With the EU’s Digital Product Passport regulation due to take effect in 2027, this partnership highlights what forward-thinking collaboration can achieve. BLACK PEARL’s commitment to traceability, supported by Frank Impact Company’s consultancy expertise, demonstrates how fashion can balance creativity with responsibility.

For Frank Impact Company, the project reinforces its mission to make sustainability compliance practical, affordable, and credible for every brand.

[ About Frank Impact Company ]

Frank Impact Company is a Brighton-based consultancy that helps fashion brands and suppliers develop responsible, ethical, and environmentally compliant strategies. Its services include sustainability strategy development, supply chain mapping, reporting, and training workshops.

[ About The Chain ]

The Chain is a sustainability data platform created and developed by Frank Impact Company. It equips fashion SMEs with tools to track wages, certifications, product data, audits, and CO₂ impacts, while generating DPP-ready outputs. Designed in response to real client needs, The Chain combines affordability with functionality, ensuring both brands and suppliers can achieve compliance and foster ethical practices.

[ About BLACKPEARL ]

BLACK PEARL is a visionary cultural sustainability organisation founded in 2023. It seamlessly intertwines design, fashion, music, entertainment, and education into a vibrant framework of cultural sustainability. The organisation focuses on education, partnerships, content creation, and community engagement—demonstrating how creativity and responsibility can coexist. Guided by values of cultural representation and social and environmental impact, BLACK PEARL’s mission is to redefine the relationship between sustainability and culture. www.withblackpearl.com

