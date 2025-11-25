Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market Overview 2025, Business Opportunities, Future Growth, 2031

Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Materials Market CAGR

The global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials market is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market was estimated at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $21.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32265 The global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market is analyzed across material, application, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By material, the thermoplastic polymer segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The engineering resins segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3I7QhCT By application, the absorption segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The damping segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around half of the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market revenue. The consumer goods segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The aerospace and power tools segments are also analyzed through the report.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/noise-vibration-and-harshness-nvh-materials-market/purchase-options By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global construction fabrics market report include 3M, BASF SE, Borgers SE & Co. KGaA, Dow, Eagle Industries, Inc., Henkel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Roush Enterprises, and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/noise-vibration-and-harshness-nvh-materials-market-A31815

