FunnL Expands Hyderabad Operations with New Two-Floor Office and Strengthens Technology Leadership

FunnL- Your complete end-to-end growth engine FunnL New Office

B2B demand generation leader scales India hub and appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Our Hyderabad expansion and strengthened tech leadership underline our commitment to building a powerful AI-driven growth engine for global B2B companies” — Alpesh Kumar, COO, FunnL

CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnL , a global B2B demand generation and sales acceleration platform, has relocated its Hyderabad operations to an expanded two-floor office and appointed a new Chief Technology Officer as part of continued investments in AI infrastructure and product innovation.The new workspace serves as FunnL's primary India hub, supporting engineering, data science, and client operations teams across the company's global footprint in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Philadelphia. The expansion provides capacity for FunnL's growing technical teams as the company scales its AI-driven outreach capabilities. Alongside the physical expansion, FunnL has brought on a new technology leader to oversee product strategy, engineering operations, and AI platform development. The appointment strengthens the company's leadership bench as it continues building more sophisticated lead targeting, automated pipeline tools, and analytics capabilities for B2B clients."This expansion reflects where we are as a company right now," said Alpesh Kumar, COO of FunnL. "Our India team is critical to how we build and deliver AI-powered growth solutions globally. Between the new office space and strengthened technology leadership, we're setting ourselves up to move faster on product innovation while keeping teams connected."The enhanced Hyderabad facility includes dedicated spaces for product development, data engineering, and client success operations. With the new CTO in place, FunnL is accelerating development of its AI tech stack, including improvements to lead scoring algorithms, multi-channel outreach automation, and real-time performance analytics.FunnL continues hiring across technical, product, and operations roles throughout 2025 to support demand from its growing client base and fuel ongoing platform development.About FunnLFunnL is a global B2B demand generation and sales acceleration platform that combines AI-powered outreach with human expertise to generate qualified pipeline for mid-market and enterprise companies. Founded in 2014, FunnL operates offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Philadelphia, delivering lead generation, appointment setting outsourced SDR services, and end-to-end growth solutions.The company has supported over 450 clients worldwide across technology, SaaS, professional services, and manufacturing sectors, contributing to more than $4 billion inclient revenue. FunnL's integrated approach combines data intelligence, AI-driven personalization, and dedicated sales development teams to deliver measurable ROI and predictable pipeline growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.