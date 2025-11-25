DHB Boiler Advances Namibia’s Green Energy: Key Modules Shipped for Otjikoto 40MW Biomass Project

Namibia Biomass Power Plant (Under Construction) DHB Boiler Delivers Critical Components for Namibia’s 40MW Biomass Power Plant Project

DHB Boiler delivers key components for the Otjikoto 40MW Biomass Power Plant, boosting Namibia's renewable energy infrastructure.

ZHANGJIAGANG CITY, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move for international renewable energy cooperation, DHB Boiler announced the successful shipment of core boiler modules for the Otjikoto 40MW Biomass Power Plant in Namibia. The logistical operation, completed last week, involves the transport of over 300 tons of critical heating surface components, signaling the next phase of construction for Namibia’s first large-scale biomass utility project.A Milestone Delivery in Precision EngineeringThe shipment represents the culmination of months of precision manufacturing at DHB Boiler’s facility. The delivered cargo comprises the project’s "heart," including:Advanced flue gas coolersModularized economizers High-durability water wallsPrecision-engineered superheater elementsHigh-strength headersEach component underwent rigorous in-house inspections before dispatch, ensuring full compliance with ASME Section I and EU (EN12952) standards. This strict adherence to global protocols ensures that the equipment can withstand the demanding operational conditions of utility-grade power generation.Fueling Namibia’s Energy IndependenceThe Otjikoto 40MW Biomass Power Plant is more than just an infrastructure project; it is a strategic asset for Namibia’s energy future. Unlike intermittent renewable sources like solar or wind, this plant will provide stable baseload electricity, crucial for stabilizing the regional grid and reducing reliance on imported power.Uniquely, the plant turns an environmental challenge into an energy solution. It utilizes local "encroacher bush"—an invasive vegetation species threatening local ecosystems—as sustainable fuel. DHB Boiler is proud to provide the thermal technology that converts this ecological burden into clean, reliable power.Technical Excellence: Why DHB Boiler?DHB Boiler has cemented its reputation as a leading industrial boiler manufacturer by solving the specific challenges associated with biomass combustion. For the Otjikoto project, the engineering team delivered a solution tailored to the fuel's characteristics:Optimized Furnace Geometry: Designed to maximize combustion efficiency specifically for the density and moisture content of Namibian encroachment bush.Enhanced Heat Recovery: Low flue-gas outlet temperatures ensure minimal energy waste.Modular Fabrication: By prefabricating major components like water walls and superheaters, DHB Boiler significantly reduces on-site installation risks and timeline pressures.Corrosion Resistance: Specialized material selection combats the corrosive elements often found in biomass flue gases, extending the equipment's lifespan.Commitment to Global ProjectsAs the components arrive on-site, DHB Boiler’s engineering team will continue to provide technical support, overseeing assembly and commissioning. This project reinforces DHB Boiler’s position in the international market as a trusted partner for complex, high-performance Biomass Boiler solutions.

