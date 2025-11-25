Chip Antenna Market Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2031

The chip antenna market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing adoption of chip antenna in Internet of Things devices along with increase in adoption of chip antenna in consumer electronics industry drives market growth of chip antenna market Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12161 A chip antenna is a quarter wave monopole antenna that works with a printed circuit board (PCB) ground plane to form a dipole system. RF chip antenna is one of the most important components of the radiofrequency system. The right type of antenna maximizes the system's performance, and is cost-efficient and can make the equipment size compact. On the other hand, Bluetooth chip antenna is smaller as compared to the other type of antenna. The chip antennas are popular in the global market because of their high-frequency range. These are perfect for devices, for example, mobile phones and routers. The Chip antennas support frequencies below 1GHz and take a limited size as compared to the other type of antenna. Chip antenna, with the assistance of cell associations, can be utilized to help with observing and resource following in medical services and moving a lot of information.Consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, tablets, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices use embedded antenna systems for wireless applications, such as LPWan, Wi-Fi, and GPS. In several countries, the increasing use of consumer electronics, such as smartphones and laptops, is mainly attributed to rising disposable income, increasing population, and growing internet penetration. Rise in advancements in smartphone technologies and increase in digitalization propel the growth of the embedded antenna system market. In addition, the expanding popularity of Bluetooth drives the demand for consumer electronics such as headsets, smartphones, wearables, and game consoles. These factors boost the chip antenna market growth.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8a17f0386fec423a9fa6b8d798ea87a5 Furthermore, the chip antenna market analysis indicates that increase in need for data analysis and analytics integration is expected to propel the utilization of the Internet of Things market in retail. In addition, the use of e-commerce platforms is rapidly increasing, which is likely to boost the market growth, owing to the ease of shopping and smartphone penetration.The chip antenna market key players profiled in the report include Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Antenova Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Taoglas, Sunlord, YAGEO Group, Partron Co., ltd, Pulse Electronics and Ignion. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the chip antenna market.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12161 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the market is fragmented into LTCC chip and dielectric chip antenna. The LTCC chip segment was the highest revenue contributor to the chip antenna market size and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.01%.On the basis of application, the market is segregated into WLAN/Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual band/multi band and GPS/GNSS. The Bluetooth segment dominated the market in 2021, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.95%.By end user, the market is analyzed across automotive, healthcare, telecommunication, consumer electronics and others. The telecommunication and consumer electronics together account for 60.6% of the global chip antenna market share in 2021.According to chip antenna market trends, region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021.The chip antenna industry key players profiled in the report include Johanson Technology, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Antenova Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Taoglas, Sunlord, YAGEO Group, Partron Co., ltd, Pulse Electronics and Ignion. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the chip antenna market.

