Smarter Way to Make International Calls — Whether You’re at Home or Traveling

Travel Call affordable International VOIP call How it works with Features

Make international calls at up to 70–90% less using your own number. TravelCall works at home and abroad with no SIM change, no roaming and simple setup.

TravelCall lets you use your own number to make international calls at a fraction of the usual cost. No SIM change, no roaming, just simple and affordable global calling anywhere you go.” — Santhosh

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vigil Inc Ltd, a telecommunications company built on more than a decade of real-world experience in voice technology and customer-centric service, today announced the public launch of TravelCall.app, a new platform designed to make international calling simple, affordable and accessible to anyone—whether they’re at home, at work, or traveling abroad.TravelCall addresses one of the oldest pain points in mobile communication: international calling remains expensive, confusing and inconsistent across carriers. Many users in India, for example, pay anywhere from 0.2 USD to 2 USD per minute for overseas calls. Roaming adds a second layer of cost, often reaching 1 to 3 USD per minute. Even receiving a call while roaming can trigger unexpected charges.TravelCall changes this completely. Users can log in using their existing mobile number, without buying a new SIM or switching devices. Calls are routed through secure, high-quality internet channels at up to 70–90% lower cost than traditional carriers. Many popular destinations cost as little as 0.02 USD per minute, a significant shift from conventional international tariffs.A Solution for Everyone, Not Just TravelersWhile the brand name reflects travel, the use case is much broader. TravelCall is built for:* Families with relatives abroad* Students studying overseas* Remote workers and freelancers* Small businesses managing global clients* Long-distance couples* Anyone who makes international calls regularlyAt home, TravelCall lets users call abroad at a fraction of what their carrier charges. When traveling, it eliminates roaming costs by allowing users to call back using WiFi or an eSIM, still displaying their real mobile number to the person they’re calling.“People shouldn’t feel anxious about the cost of staying connected,” said Santhosh Kumar, Founder of Vigil Inc Ltd and creator of TravelCall. “A simple phone call shouldn’t cost as much as a meal. TravelCall was built to solve that.”A Founder’s Journey From a 10×10 Room to a Global Telecom PlatformTravelCall reflects more than a business idea—it carries the story of its founder.The roots of Vigil Inc trace back to a small 10×10 room in Bangalore in 2008. Santhosh, a graduate of National College Basavanagudi (Class of 1998), decided not to follow his family’s hotel business. When the family restaurant closed, he turned the vacant space into a modest cyber centre, driven by a single intention: “Customer Satisfaction Service.”In an era of dial-up modems, long queues and limited access to digital tools, he spent ten years helping customers learn to use the internet. Along the way, he built a small software team that created School Management Systems and Supply Chain Management solutions, leading to early exposure in product development.During the same period, through a close friend, Santhosh began assisting a US-based telecom company with sales and support. That opportunity opened his path to international voice systems, carrier routing, and the technical backbone of global telecommunications.The combination of running a cyber centre, building software and supporting an American telecom operator created a deep understanding of communication challenges—and a belief that global connectivity should be simple, affordable and high-quality.This journey eventually led to the formation of Vigil Inc Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong, and later the creation of VirtualGlobalPhone.com, offering global VoIP services and virtual numbers.TravelCall.app is the latest evolution of that mission.How TravelCall WorksTravelCall is built on a straightforward idea: users shouldn’t have to change the way they make calls.* Login with your existing mobile number* Use your regular phone* Dial international numbers* Pay drastically lower rates* Maintain your real caller IDBecause the app uses internet-based calling through secure telecom routes, costs stay far below traditional carrier charges.For users in their home countryTravelCall reduces international calling expenses by up to 70%, letting users maintain regular communication without worrying about per-minute rates.For travelers abroadThe savings are even larger. Instead of answering roaming calls—which triggers high fees—users simply let the phone ring and call back through TravelCall using:Hotel WiFiAirport WiFiCafe WiFiAn eSIM data packThis brings the cost down from 1 to 3 US $ per minute to as low as 0.02 USD.TravelCall eliminates the hassle of:* Buying foreign SIM cards* Carrying multiple numbers* Handling activation paperwork* Managing roaming confusionThe user’s original mobile number stays active, familiar and consistent.A Fair, Transparent Calling ExperienceTelecom pricing has traditionally been confusing. TravelCall takes a different approach: no hidden fees, no unpredictable billing, no roaming traps. Users see exactly what they pay.The platform is built for modern communication habits—lightweight, fast and designed for clarity.A Strong Step Toward the Future of Global CallingVigil Inc sees TravelCall as more than a cost-saving tool. It represents a shift toward communication that respects the user.“We’re focusing on people who genuinely need to stay connected—families, travelers, workers, students, small business owners,” said Santhosh. “These are real people with real responsibilities. Communication should support them, not burden them.”The company plans continuous improvements to expand destination coverage, add smart routing, integrate local partnerships and support multi-device calling.AvailabilityTravelCall.app is available for users worldwide and works with any mobile operator. The platform supports calling to most international destinations with transparent pricing and instant account activation.More information is available at:About Vigil Inc LtdVigil Inc Ltd is a Licensed Hong Kong–based telecommunications company dedicated to making global communication accessible, reliable and affordable. Founded by Santhosh Kumar, the company builds technology that bridges distances and simplifies international voice services. Its products include VirtualGlobalPhone.com and TravelCall.app, both designed to help people stay connected with ease.

Introduction to Travel Call

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.