Electric Construction and Agriculture Machinery Market Forecast to Hit $24.3 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled, “ Electric Construction and Agriculture Equipment Market by Type (Construction, Agriculture), Battery Capacity (75kWh–100kW, 101kW–125kW, 126kW–150kW), and Electric Fuel Type (Battery Electric, Plug-in Hybrid, Fuel Cell/Hydrogen): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the study, the global electric construction and agriculture equipment market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $24.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A290152 Market OverviewElectric construction equipment refers to machinery and vehicles in construction powered by electricity rather than traditional fuels like diesel or gasoline. These machines use electric motors, batteries, or connect to electrical grids to operate, reducing exhaust emissions and noise while improving efficiency. Agricultural equipment refers to electric machinery designed for farming activities such as land preparation, cultivation, and harvesting.Key Drivers of GrowthThe market is primarily driven by the expansion of the construction and infrastructure sectors, rising fuel costs, and growing demand for noiseless and emission-free equipment. Additionally, countries like the U.S., Germany, and other developing nations are investing in new technologies to sustain and grow their market share during the forecast period.Forecast Highlights:Parameter DetailsForecast Period 2023–2032Base Year 2022Market Size 2022 $3.6 BillionMarket Size 2032 $24.3 BillionCAGR 21.1%Pages 811Segments Covered Type, Battery Capacity, Electric Fuel Type, RegionKey Drivers Demand for noiseless construction, fuel price rise, construction expansionOpportunities Battery charging advancementsRestraints Productivity loss due to prolonged charging, inconsistent standardsSegment InsightsBy TypeThe construction segment contributed the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6%, driven by heavy machinery such as excavators, loaders, bulldozers, and dump trucks equipped with electric motors and rechargeable batteries.The agriculture segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.5%, owing to the adoption of electric tractors and other farm machinery.By Battery CapacityCategories include 75kWh–100kW, 101kW–125kW, and 126kW–150kW.The 75kWh–100kW segment dominates in revenue, typically used in compact loaders, micro-excavators, and smaller tractors for less-intensive tasks.The 126kW–150kW range is expected to record high growth during the forecast period, offering enhanced power for larger machinery applications.By Electric Fuel TypeSegments include Battery Electric (BE), Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), and Fuel Cell/Hydrogen (FCEV).Plug-in hybrids accounted for over half of the market share in 2022, driven by government incentives, battery efficiency improvements, and consumer demand for low-emission alternatives. PHEVs powered by bioethanol offer reduced emissions while ensuring performance comparable to conventional engines.Regional InsightsNorth America dominated the market in 2022 with more than one-third of the revenue share.Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve strong growth, led by China, India, and South Korea, driven by rapid infrastructure development, rising environmental awareness, and demand for sustainable machinery solutions.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A290152 Leading Market PlayersProminent companies in the electric construction and agriculture equipment market include:Komatsu Ltd.AB VolvoKUBOTA CorporationCaterpillarDeere & CompanyDoosan CorporationSandvik ABEpicrocLiebherr GroupHitachiThese players are employing strategies such as new product launches, geographic expansion, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. The report provides detailed insights into business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic initiatives, highlighting the competitive landscape of the market.Trending Reports in this Industry:Automation Components Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-market-to-reach-443-5-bn-globally-by-2031-at-8-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301616344.html Construction Equipment Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-equipment-market-to-reach-322-0-bn-globally-by-2031-at-4-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301583647.html Barrier Systems Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barrier-systems-market-to-reach-28-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-3-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301743927.html Sectional Doors Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectional-doors-market-to-reach-8-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301738197.html Blended Cement Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blended-cement-market-to-reach-462-1-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301767856.html Industrial Ceramics Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-ceramics-market-to-reach-12-027-3-million-globally-by-2031-at-5-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301732513.html Reusable Barrels Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reusable-barrels-market-to-reach--248-9-million-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301736142.html IoT in Construction Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cold-storage-construction-market-to-reach-26-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301724512.html Sustainable Casket and Coffin Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-casket-and-coffin-market-A53684 Ash Handling System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ash-handling-system-market-A07769 North America Construction Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-construction-equipment-market-A30453 Construction Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-equipment-market Smart Labels market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-labels-market About US:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.