Revolution Apothecary Scores a Perfect 100 at the 2025 Pr%F Awards
Revolution Apothecary’s Passion Punch receives a perfect score of 100 points from more than 120 expert judges at the 2025 Pr%F Awards.
This honor confirms Passion Punch’s reputation as The Perfect Pour™ and reinforces Revolution Apothecary’s position as the industry leader in taste, aroma, and apothecary-crafted hemp-derived THC beverages.
Judges praised Passion Punch for its bright aromatics, exceptional balance, and fruit-forward profile — a rare achievement that reflects the brand’s uncompromising commitment to flavor.
While taste remains the brand’s defining achievement, Revolution Apothecary also received Century Award for Packaging Design for both Passion Punch and Cosmic Cloud, recognizing the brand’s meticulous attention to detail and its immersive bottle-to-glass experience.
“These awards validate our unwavering refusal to compromise on taste or quality,” said Justin Kleineider, CEO of Revolution Apothecary. “Our mission has always been to redefine what’s possible in the infused beverage space — and this perfect score reinforces that Revolution Apothecary is the true flavor powerhouse of the industry.”
With its expanding lineup of apothecary-crafted, hemp-derived THC beverages, Revolution Apothecary continues to lead the evolution of the category — one perfect pour at a time.
For more information, visit www.revolutionapothecary.com
Justin Kleineider
Revolution Apothecary
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.