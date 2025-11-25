Revolution Apothecary Scores a Perfect 100 at the 2025 Pr%F Awards

Passion Punch — the 100-point Perfect Pour™ from Revolution Apothecary. Passion Punch - The Perfect Pour™ 100 Points Proof Infused Awards Badge

Revolution Apothecary’s Passion Punch receives a perfect score of 100 points from more than 120 expert judges at the 2025 Pr%F Awards.

A perfect 100 confirms what we’ve believed from day one — flavor comes first. Passion Punch is The Perfect Pour™ because we refuse to compromise on taste.” — Justin Kleineider

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Apothecary is proud to announce that its flagship Passion Punch has been awarded a perfect 100-point score at the 2025 Pr%F Awards — the highest distinction given by the influential panel of 120 independent industry experts.This honor confirms Passion Punch’s reputation as The Perfect Pour™ and reinforces Revolution Apothecary’s position as the industry leader in taste, aroma, and apothecary-crafted hemp-derived THC beverages.Judges praised Passion Punch for its bright aromatics, exceptional balance, and fruit-forward profile — a rare achievement that reflects the brand’s uncompromising commitment to flavor.While taste remains the brand’s defining achievement, Revolution Apothecary also received Century Award for Packaging Design for both Passion Punch and Cosmic Cloud , recognizing the brand’s meticulous attention to detail and its immersive bottle-to-glass experience.“These awards validate our unwavering refusal to compromise on taste or quality,” said Justin Kleineider, CEO of Revolution Apothecary. “Our mission has always been to redefine what’s possible in the infused beverage space — and this perfect score reinforces that Revolution Apothecary is the true flavor powerhouse of the industry.”With its expanding lineup of apothecary-crafted, hemp-derived THC beverages, Revolution Apothecary continues to lead the evolution of the category — one perfect pour at a time.For more information, visit www.revolutionapothecary.com

