Easy Breezy Unveils First-of-Its-Kind DIY Swing Bed Kit — A Holiday Gift for Makers, Creators, and Outdoor Enthusiasts

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy Breezy Porch Swings , the online retailer known for high-quality outdoor furniture, today announced the launch of its Do-It-Yourself Swing Bed Kit —a completely new product category that merges craftsmanship, creativity, and outdoor comfort. Designed in collaboration with an Amish woodworking community in Rebersburg, Pennsylvania, the kit offers a handcrafted swing bed experience without requiring saws, sanding, measuring, or specialty tools.With interest in hands-on, meaningful home projects at an all-time high, the DIY Swing Bed Kit arrives just in time for holiday gift-giving season—ideal for makers, hobbyists, families, and anyone who wants to build something beautiful that will last for years.“People are craving projects that feel grounding and satisfying—something they can make with their own hands but without the stress of complicated woodworking,” said Kristen Manieri, founder of Easy Breezy Porch Swings. “We created this kit to give people a high-quality, Amish-crafted swing bed that’s accessible, affordable, and incredibly rewarding to build. My mission has always been to help people slow down and enjoy life more, and this product does exactly that.”An Elevated DIY Experience — No Saws, No Sanding, No GuessworkUnlike typical downloadable plans or designs—which require buying lumber, cutting wood, sanding, and ensuring perfect measurements—the DIY Swing Bed Kit arrives with every piece pre-cut, pre-sanded, and ready for assembly. Builders simply need a drill; no additional tools or woodworking skills are required.Key features include:Furniture-grade Pine: Pre-sanded and precisely measured by Amish craftsmen with decades of experience.Complete Assembly Kit: All hardware, hooks, and ropes included, plus an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide with images on every page. Builders can also call a help-line Monday to Friday.Fast Build Time: Most customers complete the project in under two hours.Fully Customizable Finish: Builders choose their own stain or paint.Affordable Entry Point: A budget-friendly way to enjoy a traditionally high-end outdoor luxury item.Swing beds have become one of the fastest-growing trends in outdoor living, often selling for thousands of dollars. The DIY kit offers an accessible way to join the trend while experiencing the pride of building something by hand. Plus, the company is also offering a budget-friendly cushion set made with Sunbrella performance fabric and featuring three popular fabrics, Canvas Natural, Canvas Flax and Canvas Granite. The cushion sets, which include a 6-inch-thick seat cushion, two back pillows and two bolsters, ship in 5-7 days.A Unique Gift for the Maker GenerationFrom new homeowners and DIY hobbyists to retired couples and creative teens, the kit appeals to gift-givers seeking something experiential, lasting, and meaningful. As consumers increasingly seek gifts that create memories rather than clutter, this product offers an experience they can build, customize, display, and enjoy for years.AvailabilityThe DIY Swing Bed Kit is available exclusively at:About Easy Breezy Porch SwingsEasy Breezy Porch Swings is an online retailer committed to helping people create outdoor spaces that inspire rest, connection, and everyday enjoyment. Partnering with expert Amish craftspeople and dedicated to premium materials, thoughtful design, and stress-free shopping, the company offers a curated range of swing beds, porch swings, and outdoor living accessories. Founder Kristen Manieri believes in products that elevate wellbeing by encouraging people to slow down and savor life.

