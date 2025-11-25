BGD Media’s Creator Palooza Week Draws 500 Creators, 18M Reach, and Launches New Foundation for Multicultural Talent

BGD Media’s Creator Palooza Week united 500 creators with an 18M collective reach and launched a foundation to support emerging multicultural talent.

“This moment is bigger than content.” Creators are building careers, companies, and cultural movements — and they deserve infrastructure that acknowledges their impact.” — LaToya Shambo, Founder & CEO of BGD Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator Palooza Week, BGD Media’s expanding creator-culture festival, wrapped its 2025 edition with more than 500 creators, a collective social reach of 18 million, and more than 3.5 million impressions generated across Instagram and TikTok during the seven-day experience powered by Walt Disney World.

Founded by media executive and creator advocate LaToya Shambo, BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital) has evolved into one of the most influential multicultural creator engines in the industry. This year’s event marked the festival’s transformation from a niche gathering into a cultural force shaping the future of creator-driven entertainment.

Throughout the week, creators engaged in intimate, curated experiences including the inaugural Creator Restaurant Week, a first-of-its-kind culinary activation hosted across Atlanta, and the debut Creator Upfront, where creators pitched agencies and brands such as Hotel Sages, Society 18, and Ehko.ai. A nighttime pickleball takeover brought more than 100 multicultural creators together for a high-energy, community-driven evening.

Across all activations, creators generated 100+ partner tags, 100,000+ engagements, and 1 million views, showcasing the measurable impact of community-first creator programming.

The week culminated with the 4th Annual BGD Global Creator Awards, powered by Walt Disney World, where more than 200 diverse creators gathered to celebrate excellence across beauty, culture, and digital storytelling. Honorees included creator and entrepreneur De’arra Taylor (6.5M followers), cultural commentator Lynae Vanee (904k followers), and celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez, with performances by LaRoyce Hawkins (NBC’s Chicago P.D.) and Jayye Michael, son of SWV’s Coko.

During the festival, Shambo introduced the Black Girl Digital Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding opportunity for multicultural talent across every stage of their professional journey — from high school juniors exploring STEAM pathways to young adults entering corporate careers to creative solopreneurs seeking to scale their leadership and business capabilities. The Foundation will officially launch in 2026 and serve as the social impact arm of BGD Media.

Hotel Sages, the official wellness and hospitality partner, emerged as a standout. The brand’s on-site activation — including two Bali trip giveaways — significantly increased awareness among multicultural creators and sparked ongoing collaboration opportunities.

Survey data from BGD Media’s Palooza Tastemakers program revealed that while only 31.7% of creators had previously heard of Hotel Sages, 95% expressed interest in learning more after the activation — a strong signal of creator-led brand lift.

Spotify for Authors also leaned in, sponsoring the inaugural Palooza Partner experience at the It’s LIT! Literary Awards, a platform celebrating Black authors, literary voices, and diverse storytelling across publishing and audio.

My Code served as the official media partner for the BGD Global Creator Awards, amplifying the ceremony across its media network.

“My Code was honored to serve as an official media partner for the BGD Global Creator Awards — it was a vibrant night celebrating cultural innovators and the power of community. The spirit of collaboration and

creativity made it truly inspiring to witness what’s possible when talented creators come together, said Damian Benders, GM of B Code.”

Agencies also saw momentum: Treehouse Media reported substantial creator outreach after multiple roster wins during the awards ceremony.

An Alternative to Platform-Led Award Shows

As platforms like TikTok expand their U.S. creator award shows, BGD Media’s Creator Palooza Week offers a distinct counterpoint — a creator-centered, community-rooted ecosystem that prioritizes culture, connection, and storytelling over algorithms.

With rising attendance, deepening brand involvement, and a measurable digital footprint, Creator Palooza Week signals that multicultural creator culture is emerging as its own entertainment vertical — one powered by people and community.

About BGD Media

BGD Media (formerly Black Girl Digital) is a global creator media and marketing company dedicated to advancing equity in the creator economy. Founded in 2016 by LaToya Shambo, BGD Media connects brands to multicultural audiences through creator partnerships, experiential programming, performance-driven media, and community-led storytelling. With a network of 184,000 newsletter subscribers, 130,000+ social followers, and a highly engaged creator community, BGD Media helps brands authentically reach the $1.98 trillion in Black spending power. Past partners include Walt Disney World, YouTube, Snap, African Pride, and JPMorgan Chase. Learn more at bgd-media.com.

About The Black Girl Digital Foundation

The Black Girl Digital Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to expanding opportunity for multicultural talent across every stage of their creative and professional journey. The Foundation serves high school juniors exploring STEAM pathways, young adults transitioning into corporate environments, and creative solopreneurs seeking to level up their business and leadership skills. The Black Girl Digital Foundation will officially launch in 2026, serving as the social impact arm of BGD Media.

About My Code

My Code is a culture-driven media company that helps brands reach and earn the trust of growth audiences across CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential. Through a combination of editorial partnerships, creator networks, and accountable media delivery, My Code turns cultural insight into measurable performance. Learn more at mycodemedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.