HBCU College Sweethearts Launch Streaming & Consulting Network to Help Others 'BUILD Without Breaking What Matters Most'

HBCU sweethearts turned power couple Eric & Dr. Sakeisha Hylick are redefining success with a new streaming and consulting network BUILD NETWORK TV (BNTV)

Where Purpose Meets Opportunity” — CEO Eric Hylick

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hylicks' journey began on the historic grounds of an HBCU (FAMU), where two ambitious students discovered not only love but a shared vision for leadership, wealth-building, and service. What started as a campus romance has evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning over two decades of marriage, corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and ministry.Their love story became the blueprint for their professional mission: helping others succeed in business without sacrificing their most meaningful relationships.A Dual-Purpose Movement: Media Meets MentorshipThrough their BUILD Network TV, a global streaming platform, the couple is shining a spotlight on voices and stories that inspire transformation in the marketplace, marriage, and ministry. Their television projects include "Becoming a Millionaire Power Couple" and multiple podcasts, all designed to spark conversations around building businesses, wealth, and legacies.In tandem, their BUILD Training programs offers coaching, mentorship, and customized strategies for entrepreneurial couples navigating the complexities of running a business while maintaining a thriving relationship. With their signature pillars—Build HER, Build HIM, Build US, Build THEM—the Hylicks provide faith-based guidance, practical tools, and proven systems to accelerate growth without burnout.About Build Network TV (BNTV)Build Network TV (BNTV) is a global streaming, business consulting, and production company dedicated to helping individuals, families, and organizations "Build Without Breaking What Matters Most." Available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV, and WebTV, BNTV delivers purpose-driven programming that merges entertainment, entrepreneurship, and education.Through its Build Consulting Network, the company provides business strategy, branding, advertising, and relationship coaching—empowering entrepreneurs and couples to grow profitable ventures while maintaining faith, family, and legacy.BNTV also produces original shows, podcasts, and feature films such as Becoming a Millionaire Power Couple, spotlighting stories of transformation, leadership, and success. https://buildnetwork.info , Download BNTV on Apple

Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Season 2 Preview

