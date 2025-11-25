HydRx Wellness Announces Research Partnership & Expansion of its Global Footprint with Headquarters in New York City

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HydRx Wellness is pleased to announce a Strategic Research Partnership with Sadick Research Group to Pioneer Next-Generation Hair, Skin, and Longevity Products in the new and emerging field of TricoHealth. Concurrently, HydRx Wellness expands its global footprint with New U.S. Headquarters located at 911 Park Avenue, New York City.HydRx Wellness is a leader in advanced oral and topical dose form manufacturing and today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art research office at 911 Park Ave, New York City in collaboration with Sadick Dermatology, the globally recognized authority in aesthetic and medical dermatology led by Dr. Neil Sadick and Dr. Sulima Arruda.This strategic partnership establishes a cutting-edge innovation hub dedicated to developing a breakthrough line of science-backed hair, skin, and longevity products supported by rigorous clinical studies. By combining HydRx Wellness proprietary emulsification technologies for oral and topical delivery mechanisms, with Sadick Dermatology’s decades of clinical expertise and the world-class research infrastructure of Sadick Research Group, the collaboration aims to accelerate the discovery and commercialization of transformative therapies that address aging at the cellular level in the new leading field of TricoHealth.Key objectives of the partnership include:• Development of novel oral and topical nutraceutical formulations for hair restoration, skin rejuvenation, and systemic longevity• Execution of gold-standard clinical trials led by Dr. Sadick, Dr. Aruda and affiliated principal investigators• Translation of fundamental research discoveries into consumer and MD grade products• Publication of studies validating safety and efficacy“This collaboration represents a pivotal milestone in our mission to redefine the future of healthy aging,” said Domenic Serafino, Chairman of HydRx Wellness. “Having our formulation team embedded within one of the world’s premier research ecosystems alongside Sadick Dermatology allows us to move from concept to clinic faster than ever before.”Dr. Neil Sadick, Founder of Sadick Dermatology and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, added: “We are thrilled to partner with HydRx Wellness at this extraordinary research center and on the leading edge of developing the emerging TrioHealth segment”. Together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in aesthetic medicine for hair, skin and longevity, delivering evidence-based solutions that meaningfully improve patients’ lives.”“Establishing our U.S. headquarters marks an exciting and natural milestone in HydRx Wellness’s growth,” said Trevor Folk, CEO of HydRx Wellness. “The United States represents a significant opportunity for our company. By establishing a dedicated American base, we will be better positioned to serve our rapidly expanding U.S. customer base, accelerate product innovation, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy. We are actively planning and securing financing for a new U.S. manufacturing facility in the Northeast.”The new office is fully operational and actively recruiting study participants for a series of topical and oral studies.About HydRx WellnessA Canadian-based manufacture of Approved Drugs and Natural Health Products rapidly expanding in the US, Australia and Europe.HydRx Wellness specializes in natural plant-based medicines and uses micro emulsion technology to increase absorption, bio availability and effectiveness.About Sadick DermatologySadick Dermatology is a world-renowned dermatology practice and research group based in New York City, recognized for pioneering treatments in aesthetic medicine, hair restoration, and venous disease. With over 30 years of innovation and hundreds of published studies, the group continues to shape the future of dermatology globally.

