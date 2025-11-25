RCP visit to Ulster Hospital finds clinical innovation in the face of extreme system pressures

Senior leaders from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) visited Ulster Hospital in Belfast in November to hear directly from resident doctors, consultant physicians and specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors about the opportunities and challenges facing medical teams across South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT).

RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel, registrar Dr Omar Mustafa, and regional advisers Dr Fred McElwaine and Dr Nashid Alam met with colleagues at Ulster Hospital in Belfast on 20 November. They heard from doctors who described the daily reality of working under ‘incredible pressure’, with prolonged waits for discharge and growing issues with patient flow leading to the normalisation of corridor care.

Despite this, clinicians described a strong culture of teamwork. Consultants across specialties highlighted the trust’s willingness to trial new models, support pilot services and listen to clinical leadership. One example was a pilot in gastroenterology, where a specialty in-reach model has improved patient flow, reduced delays to endoscopy and improved access to specialist services. The initiative is projected to remove almost 700 people from the outpatient waiting list over the next year.

SAS doctors spoke about the importance of role recognition and career pathways for doctors not on traditional training pathways. Specialty doctors in particular emphasised the supportive culture at the hospital, access to educational roles, and opportunities created through the SAS development fund.

Resident doctors delivered a structured presentation on what works well: weekly senior-led teaching, a proactive Resident Doctor Committee, strong quality improvement support, simulation training and excellent educational supervision.

However, they also reported extremely high pressure on the medical take and limited outpatient opportunities due to workload and capacity. Despite this, when asked whether they would recommend Ulster Hospital as a place to work or train, every resident in the room said yes.

RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel praised the discussions:

‘It was a lovely experience visiting Ulster Hospital. The innovation and culture of support across Ulster Hospital are clearly strengths. Of course there are challenging system pressures, particularly around patient flow, funding and workforce distribution – we hear that in other hospitals too – but the positive thing I heard was that consultant physicians in Ulster Hospital feel heard by the senior leadership team and people are working together to drive change.’

SEHSCT chief executive Roisin Coulter agreed, adding:

‘We were delighted to host Professor Mumtaz Patel and her colleagues, and to showcase the outstanding work taking place across our hospital and the trust. Our medical teams continue to demonstrate exceptional professionalism and commitment in the face of significant pressures. Working alongside the RCP is vital to ensure physicians’ voices are heard, both in shaping clinical policy and in influencing system-wide improvements at regional and national levels. We look forward to continuing this close partnership.’

The RCP will feed back to the trust executive team in writing.

The visit to Ulster Hospital followed an RCP-hosted private stakeholder roundtable on 19 November. Joined by RCP representatives (including senior officers, regional advisers, Resident Doctor Committee and SAS Network members, and the Student and Foundation Doctor Network chair) were key figures from government and Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (HSCNI), including chief medical officer Professor Sir Michael Oliver McBride, SEHSCT chief executives and medical directors, Northern Ireland Medical and Dental Training Agency (NIMDTA) leaders and medical school deans.

The outputs from these roundtable discussions will inform RCP policy, advocacy and influencing work, and give a voice to our fellows and members in Northern Ireland.

Your RCP membership, local to you

Our visit to Belfast was part of the RCP’s programme of local engagement. We visit hospitals every year to meet with members and fellows, supporting them to deliver high-quality patient care.

Our 18 local networks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland provide members and fellows with access to events, CPD, training and conferences close to home, supported by dedicated regional teams. They offer opportunities to connect with peers, stakeholders and RCP representatives, and ensure local issues are heard at a national level.