72-Year-Old, Legally Blind Founder in Final Days of Funding to Build Southern Illinois' First Solar-Powered Agritourism

Lois Inman and her son Joshua with Gilded Goat skincare products. Behind them: a portrait of Della, whose recipes inspired the line. Photo: Bone + Bear Farms

Family farm and heritage skincare company invites everyday investors to back its next chapter—campaign closes December 1st

If you want something to exist, you have to build it.” — Della Carlton, as remembered by her granddaughter Lois, Bone + Bear Farms

GRANTSBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 72 and legally blind, Lois Inman still remembers standing in her grandmother Della's farmhouse kitchen, learning to stir goat-milk soap by hand. "She used to say, 'If you want something to exist, you have to build it,'" Inman recalls. Now she's doing exactly that—and inviting the community to help.Bone + Bear Farms, the women-led agritourism destination and heritage skincare manufacturer Inman founded in Southern Illinois, has entered the final days of its community investment campaign on Honeycomb Credit. The campaign closes December 1st at 11:59 p.m. EST, and everyday people can still invest starting at $100.The campaign has raised $17,771 toward its $50,000 minimum goal—35% funded with just days remaining. If the minimum is not met all funds will be returned to potential investors.Four Generations, 30 Acres, One VisionBone + Bear Farms is transforming 30 acres in Grantsburg, Illinois, into a solar-powered agritourism destination built on three pillars: The Gilded Goat, a heritage goat-milk skincare line based on recipes passed down from Inman's grandmother; eco-luxury glamping with stargazer tents and tiny cabins; and on-farm experiences including mobile laser tag, farm-to-table dining, and seasonal events for families, schools, and corporate retreats.The Honeycomb raise will fund completion of a solar-powered production space for The Gilded Goat, glamping infrastructure and a guest bathhouse, expanded water and electrical systems, and educational spaces where children and families can learn about farming, skincare, and renewable energy.A Rural Investment You Can Actually Visit"I'm taking everything my grandmother handed me—our land, her recipes, and a belief in rural women—and turning it into a place where people can actually visit, meet the goats, and see where their skincare comes from," said Inman. "You can invest in our business, earn potential returns, and literally walk the land, meet the herd, stay in a tent under the stars. This is about proving that rural places and multigenerational family businesses are still worth investing in."Beyond welcoming overnight guests, the farm aims to serve as a rural workforce and artisan hub—training local women in skincare production, hospitality, and agritourism while showcasing products from nearby makers and drawing visitors from surrounding metro areas into the heart of Southern Illinois.Limited-Time: No Investor Fees Small Business Saturday Through Cyber MondayHoneycomb Credit, the SEC-regulated investment platform hosting the campaign, is waiving its usual investor transaction fees Small Business Saturday (November 29th) through Cyber Monday (December 1st), allowing more of each investment dollar to go directly toward the project.How to InvestIndividuals can review the full offering, all terms, and risk disclosures on the campaign page:Investments start at $100. The campaign closes December 1, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST.Important NoteInvesting in small businesses involves risk, including the possible loss of your investment. This announcement is for informational purposes only. Review all terms, risks, and offering details on the Honeycomb Credit campaign page before investing.About Bone + Bear FarmsBone + Bear Farms is an integrated agritourism destination and heritage skincare manufacturer in Grantsburg, Illinois, founded by 72-year-old, legally blind entrepreneur Lois Inman. Built on four generations of goat-milk soap recipes, the project brings together The Gilded Goat skincare brand, eco-luxury glamping, farm-to-table dining, and seasonal experiences on a solar-powered family farm. Learn more at www.boneandbearfarms.com About Honeycomb CreditHoneycomb Credit is an SEC-regulated investment platform that enables individuals to invest in small businesses they believe in, typically starting at $100. Through its online portal, Honeycomb connects everyday investors with growing businesses in their communities.

